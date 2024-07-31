IYDF and Roman Desert Camel Safari Jaisalmer Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children

India PR Distribution

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], July 31: Under the guidance of the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), Rasul Khan, the owner of Roman Desert Camel Safari Jaisalmer, successfully organized a charitable event to support children in local underprivileged communities. Held at Hadda village at 5 PM today, the event aimed to provide essential assistance to children in need.

The event was enthusiastically supported by volunteers Haiyat Khan, Nasir Khan, Sokat Khan, Irfan Khan, and Sarif Khan, whose dedication ensured its success.

At the event, volunteers distributed carefully prepared supplies to each child. These included chairs, tables, school bags, small blackboards, pens, pencils, erasers, and other educational materials, as well as sports equipment such as footballs and badminton sets. This aid not only met the children's educational and daily needs but also brought warmth and care.

Key activities of the event included the distribution of supplies and the preparation of dinner with the children. Volunteers interacted warmly with the community's children, spending a heartfelt and joyful evening together. IYDF played a crucial role in organizing and guiding the event, ensuring its smooth execution.

Rasul Khan, the owner of Roman Desert Camel Safari Jaisalmer, expressed his joy at the event's conclusion: "We are very happy to provide these much-needed supplies and support to the children of this underprivileged community. This event not only helped them but also deepened our connection with the community. We hope to continue organizing such events in the future, bringing hope and happiness to more people in need."

This event showcased Roman Desert Camel Safari Jaisalmer's commitment to social responsibility and highlighted IYDF's efforts in community development. Future events like this will continue to promote social progress and bring more hope to the community.

