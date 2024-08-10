IYDF and Roshan Handicrafts Illuminate the Path to Knowledge for Sambhal's Underprivileged Students

VMPL

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 10: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Roshan Handicrafts to organize a meaningful educational support event at R. P. Kisan Public School in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. This initiative aimed to provide essential learning materials and sports equipment to underprivileged students, ensuring they have the tools needed to thrive academically and physically. The event was spearheaded by Himanshu, with the dedicated support of volunteers Abhisek Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Sanjeev Sagar, and Boby Sagar.

Distributing Educational Supplies: Igniting the Spark of Knowledge

Under the warm welcome of Principal Harpal Singh, the volunteers distributed 110 sets of school supplies, including backpacks, notebooks, pencils, pens, erasers, and sharpeners to 150 students. These materials not only alleviated the financial burden on the students' families but also created a more conducive learning environment. The aid also included footballs and other sports equipment, encouraging the students to engage in physical activities that support their overall development.

A Day of Engaging Activities: Fostering Holistic Growth

The school was filled with laughter and excitement as volunteers organized a variety of activities, including reading sessions, races, kabaddi, kho-kho games, and volleyball matches. The students enjoyed a day of fun and challenge, where they not only exercised their bodies but also learned valuable lessons in teamwork and healthy competition.

Reflections from the Volunteers

Himanshu, reflecting on the event, expressed his gratitude: "I am deeply thankful to IYDF for selecting me to be part of this impactful event. It has been an honor to help these underprivileged children. I hope our efforts will positively influence their lives and inspire them to strive for continuous improvement in both their studies and personal growth."

IYDF's Commitment to Educational Equity

This event is a testament to IYDF's ongoing commitment to promoting educational equity worldwide. By collaborating with compassionate businesses like Roshan Handicrafts, IYDF aims to provide more educational resources to children in impoverished areas, helping them realize their dreams. Looking ahead, IYDF plans to continue organizing similar initiatives across the globe, lighting the torch of hope for countless more children.

The success of this event was made possible through the generous support of Roshan Handicrafts and the tireless efforts of the volunteers. IYDF looks forward to future collaborations with more businesses and individuals, working together to bring more care and support to vulnerable communities.

