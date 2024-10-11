IYDF and Roshan Singh Discount Pharmacy Bring Warmth and Hope to Kasganj Orphanage

VMPL

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11: On October 9, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Roshan Singh Discount Pharmacy to organize a heartwarming charitable event at Kalyan Grah Orphanage in the Kasganj district. The event, led by Santosh Kumar, aimed to provide essential supplies and activities for the 65 children living in the orphanage, bringing them both material support and the joy of interaction. Several volunteers joined the effort, working together to ensure the children felt the warmth and care of the community.

Donation of Essential Supplies to Meet Daily Needs

On the morning of the event, at 10:00 a.m., volunteers arrived at Kalyan Grah Orphanage in Gudgudi village, bringing a range of supplies for the children. The donations included toys like carom boards, children's badminton sets, and footballs, as well as school supplies such as pens, pencils, erasers, geometry toolkits, and coloring pens. The children were also provided with notebooks for English, Hindi, and drawing. Additionally, volunteers brought nutritious items such as milk, almonds, raisins, and snacks like biscuits, chips, and candy, ensuring the children had a well-rounded experience of fun and nourishment.

Sanvilit Vidhalaya Gudgudi, head of the orphanage, expressed his gratitude, saying, "We are deeply thankful for the support of IYDF and Roshan Singh Discount Pharmacy. The children have not only received essential resources for their daily lives but have also felt the love and care from those around them. The donated supplies have truly made a difference in both their education and playtime."

A Day Filled with Interactive Fun

The event was not just about distributing supplies; it was a day filled with engaging activities. Volunteers spent the day taking photos with the children, sharing milk and snacks, organizing rest periods, and facilitating games. The children enthusiastically joined in, showcasing their energy and innocence. Volunteers emphasized the importance of education through fun and engaging conversations, helping to strengthen the bonds between them and the children.

One of the volunteers shared, "Spending time with these children allowed us to see their pure joy and energy. This event was not just about making them happy for a day, but about showing them that they are cared for and valued."

Volunteer Reflections: Fulfillment and Happiness

After the event, the volunteers shared their feelings of fulfillment. The team, which included Nirmal Kumar, Soran Singh, Rajkumar, Kanhaiya Lal, and Chhote Lal, expressed a deep sense of satisfaction from their involvement in the event. "We felt an inner fulfillment through helping these children," one volunteer said, adding that the children's smiles were the greatest reward.

Event organizer Santosh Kumar also shared his thoughts, saying, "At the end of the day, we all felt deeply satisfied. The interaction with the children reminded us of the significance of these kinds of events. We are already looking forward to participating again in the future and making the next event even better."

Future Cooperation and Community Engagement

This event demonstrated both IYDF's commitment to social support and Roshan Singh Discount Pharmacy's dedication to fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities. IYDF plans to continue collaborating with local businesses and organizations to host similar charitable events regularly, ensuring that more vulnerable groups receive the care and attention they need.

Santosh Kumar said, "As the event organizer, I am incredibly pleased to have worked alongside IYDF and our volunteers to bring help to the children at the orphanage. We will continue to strive to create more moments of joy and care for them."

Through this collaboration, Roshan Singh Discount Pharmacy has shown its support for social welfare, leaving a positive impact on the children of the Kasganj area. IYDF will continue to strengthen its ties with local businesses, bringing warmth and support to more orphanages and welfare institutions.

Conclusion

The partnership between IYDF and Roshan Singh Discount Pharmacy provided not only tangible resources to the children of Kalyan Grah Orphanage but also brought them a sense of community and care. The fun-filled activities offered the children a chance to enjoy their day, and the volunteers experienced deep fulfillment through their contributions.

IYDF remains committed to driving the growth of social welfare, ensuring that more vulnerable groups benefit from love and support. This event was a reminder that simple acts of kindness can make a lasting impact, and IYDF looks forward to continuing its mission of making the world a brighter place for those in need.

