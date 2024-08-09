IYDF and Rural Organization for Social Services Join Hands to Support Orphanage Children

VMPL

Udalguri (Assam) [India], August 9: Recently, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) collaborated with the Rural Organization for Social Services to host a heartfelt charity event at an orphanage in Tangla Town, Ward No. 2, Udalguri District, Assam. The event, organized by Hemanta Deka, took place from 1 PM to 4 PM, bringing warmth and care to 31 children.

During the event, volunteers provided the children with essential items such as school bags, footballs, t-shirts, and shoes. The dedicated volunteer team, comprising Pankaj Cherty, Pinku Kalita, Mintu Bhatta, Roshan Khatiwoda, Dilip Gowala, Sonima Mochahaey, and Sikha Kachowa, actively participated and assisted the children in a series of engaging activities.

One of the highlights of the event was the "Football Math" game, which not only sparked the children's interest in mathematics but also helped develop their athletic skills. Following this, the children showcased their talents through dance and singing performances. Various sports activities further enhanced their teamwork and physical fitness.

Lalit Boro, the head of the beneficiary institution, expressed deep gratitude to IYDF and the volunteers for their selfless dedication. He noted that this support not only improved the children's quality of life but also brought them joy and hope.

Event organizer Mr. Hemanta Deka shared his happiness in organizing such a noble event under the IYDF banner. He emphasized that the experience was incredibly memorable and expressed his eagerness to continue similar charitable efforts in the future to bring warmth and care to more children in need.

The success of this event not only injected new energy into the children's growth but also highlighted the unwavering commitment of IYDF and the Rural Organization for Social Services to social welfare. Through such collaborations, both organizations are working tirelessly to create a warmer, more loving, and hopeful future.

