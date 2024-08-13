IYDF and Sahas Profile Industry Join Hands to Bring Warmth to Children in Guwahati Orphanages

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 13: On August 13, 2024, in Guwahati, Assam, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Sahas Profile Industry to bring warmth and care to children in multiple orphanages across the city. This heartwarming event highlighted the commitment of both organizations to the well-being of children and provided precious moments of joy for the young residents of these orphanages.

Early in the day, volunteers arrived at Anand Ashram and ILA Snehalaya orphanages, where they provided essential supplies to 35 and 32 children, respectively. The donated items included school bags, shoes, T-shirts, ceiling fans, chocolates, and biscuits. The event officially kicked off at 11:45 AM, with volunteers organizing a variety of activities, including sports competitions and quiz games, ensuring that the children had a joyful and engaging experience.

The success of the event was made possible by the enthusiastic participation of the volunteer team, which included Montosh Singh, Rajat Purkayastha, Rajshree Saha, and Sreeyashi. They spent quality time with the children, who responded with warm welcoming songs and active participation in the games. The children's enthusiasm and energy were evident throughout the day, as they eagerly took part in the various activities prepared for them.

The collaboration between IYDF and Sahas Profile Industry not only provided much-needed assistance to the children but also deepened societal understanding of the needs of orphaned children. As the event drew to a close, the smiles and laughter of the children left a lasting impression on everyone involved, filling them with a sense of fulfillment and joy. This event underscored the ongoing commitment of the broader community to the welfare of children and brought warmth and hope to those in need.

Looking ahead, IYDF and Sahas Profile Industry plan to continue their collaboration, with a shared dedication to improving the lives of children and extending care and support to more of those in need.

