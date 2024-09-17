IYDF and Shantesh Dental Clinic Bring Joy and Care to Children at Morarji Desai Boarding School

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 17: On September 12, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Shantesh Dental Clinic organised a heartwarming charity event at Morarji Desai Boarding School. Led by Shanthalinga Rachayya Suragimath, the event aimed to provide support and encouragement to 50 participating students through the distribution of essential supplies and interactive activities, creating an afternoon filled with joy and learning.

Aid Provided: Essentials and Sports Equipment

The event provided a wide range of supplies, covering educational, recreational, and daily living needs. The donations included:

* Daily Essentials: 20 types of grocery items

* Stationery Supplies: Pencils, blue pens, red pens, notebooks, and oil pastels

* Sports Equipment: Badminton, volleyball, snooker, tennis, cricket bats, chess, snakes and ladders, ring toss, Lagori, and skipping ropes

* Snacks: Biscuits, cakes, chocolates, and more

These supplies not only helped the children meet their everyday needs but also encouraged their enthusiasm for learning and physical activity. By improving their study conditions and offering a variety of recreational options, the donations had a meaningful impact on the children's well-being.

Fun and Interactive Activities

The event kicked off at 3:30 p.m. and continued until 6:30 p.m., featuring various engaging activities for the children, such as:

* Drawing Competition: The children expressed their creativity through art, showcasing their vivid imagination.

* Cricket and Volleyball Matches: These sports activities not only enhanced the children's teamwork skills but also sparked their interest in sports. The new sports equipment made the games more exciting, and the children experienced joy and a sense of achievement through play.

Volunteer Involvement and Reflections

The success of the event was made possible by the dedicated efforts of five volunteers who participated throughout:

1. Manjunath Karjol

2. Umesh Takwar

3. Basappa Mang

4. Santosh Kalgudi

5. Santosh Sagar

These volunteers were not only responsible for distributing the aid but also actively took part in the various activities with the children, ensuring each child felt valued and cared for. Their dedication created a warm and inviting atmosphere, leaving the children with unforgettable memories.

Mr Shanthalinga Rachayya Suragimath, the head of Morarji Desai Boarding School, expressed his sincere gratitude for the event, emphasising how such initiatives greatly contribute to the students' overall development.

Reflections: A Day of Gratitude and Fulfillment

After the event, the organisers, volunteers, and children all felt a deep sense of satisfaction. When asked about their experience, the volunteers unanimously agreed that the event was more than just providing material help; it was about building emotional connections.

Mr Shanthalinga Rachayya Suragimath remarked, "This event made me feel very happy and relaxed. Seeing the children's smiles filled my heart with gratitude. It wasn't just an aid event, but a memorable experience."

The volunteers also shared their thoughts, expressing how participating in such charity activities not only helps others but also brings inner peace and joy to themselves.

Looking Ahead: Creating a Better Future Together

This collaboration between IYDF and Shantesh Dental Clinic once again demonstrated their strong commitment to supporting the development of underprivileged children and advancing social welfare. In the future, IYDF plans to continue partnering with more companies and organisations, bringing hope and opportunities to children in need around the world. By promoting education and sports activities, they aim to guide these children toward a brighter future.

This event not only provided material support but also allowed the children to experience the warmth and care of society through a variety of enriching activities. Moving forward, IYDF and Shantesh Dental Clinic will continue to uphold their philanthropic mission, lighting the beacon of hope for more children.

