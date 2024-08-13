IYDF and Shubham Musical Palace Partner to Bring Hope and Joy to Orphanage Children

VMPL

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 13: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Shubham Musical Palace to organize a heartwarming charity event aimed at bringing hope and warmth to the children of Srajan Sanstha Orphanage in Mathura. This event not only provided essential supplies to the children but also added a touch of joy to their lives with a special pizza and cola party.

The event took place on the afternoon of August 11, 2024, at Agarwal Dharamshala in Mathura. Led by organizer Shubham Kesharwani, the teamcomprising KP Gupta, Rajkumari Kesharwani, and Rahul Agrawalenthusiastically engaged in every stage of the event. The team carefully curated essential supplies to ensure that every child felt cared for and supported.

The donations included essential food items such as wheat flour, lentils, and sugar, as well as recreational supplies like cricket bats and balls. Additionally, AI books for eighth-grade students and various cooking spices were provided to support both their educational and nutritional needs. These contributions are expected to meaningfully enhance the well-being of the children at Srajan Sanstha Orphanage, offering them better opportunities for learning and play.

During the event, Shubham Kesharwani and his team members handed over the donations to Srajan Sanstha's head, Kuldeep ji. Following the donation ceremony, the venue echoed with laughter and joy as the children indulged in a rare moment of carefree fun during the pizza and cola party.

Shubham Kesharwani shared his thoughts at the end of the event, saying, "Organizing an event like this fills me with immense fulfillment. Seeing the children's smiles makes all our efforts worthwhile. I am profoundly thankful to IYDF for their support and assistance, which made this event possible."

This event not only offered concrete support to the children at Srajan Sanstha but also infused their lives with community love and support. The collaboration between IYDF and Shubham Musical Palace demonstrates the power of united efforts in social welfare, highlighting the importance of collective action in addressing the needs of vulnerable children. We hope that more organizations and individuals will join hands in the future to bring warmth and hope to even more children in need.

