IYDF and The Royal Optical Host Charity Event in Goa, Providing Sports and Educational Supplies to Students

Panaji (Goa) [India], September 2: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with The Royal Optical, successfully organized a charity event at Government High School in Goa. The event, led by Molla Abdul Ashik, was designed to provide sports and educational supplies to 50 students, enriching their learning experience and bringing joy through interactive activities.

Event Overview

The event took place on 29 August 2024, beginning at 12:15 PM and concluding at 2:30 PM. Despite the heavy rain that day, which prevented outdoor activities, the team of dedicated volunteers, including Molla Abdul Ashik, Ruhini Fernandes, Krishna G. Devidas, Md. Akmaluddin, Rupa Ram, and Saifulla Nezami, worked together to ensure the event's success, offering valuable support and guidance to the students.

Provided Supplies

During the event, IYDF and The Royal Optical distributed a variety of supplies to the students. These included volleyballs, footballs, cricket gear, sketchbooks, pencils, geometry boxes, and long notebooks. In addition to the educational and sports materials, the students were treated to snacks, juice, chocolates, and samosas, adding a touch of delight to the day. These resources were carefully selected to enhance the students' daily activities, both in the classroom and on the field.

Event Experience

Although the rain prevented outdoor sports, the volunteers adapted by providing indoor demonstrations and discussions on the rules of volleyball, football, and badminton. The students showed great interest in the sports equipment and appreciated the opportunity to learn more about these games. As the event concluded, Krishna G. Devidas, representing the school, expressed his gratitude to IYDF and the volunteers, commending their efforts to bring valuable resources and knowledge to the students.

Organizer's Reflections

Reflecting on the event, Molla Abdul Ashik shared, "This was my first time organizing such an event, and at first, I was a bit nervous, thinking it would be a straightforward task. But as the event progressed, I realized that coordinating volunteers, many of whom are busy with their own commitments, is not easy. However, we ultimately succeeded, and it has been one of my best experiences. The other volunteers were also delighted to be part of this initiative. We look forward to organizing more events like this in the future."

Conclusion

The charity event was a resounding success, not only providing much-needed sports and educational supplies to the students of Government High School in Goa but also deepening their understanding of sports rules through interactive sessions. The collaboration between IYDF and The Royal Optical once again demonstrated their commitment to education and youth development, offering essential support and care to students in need.

