IYDF and Tirupati Fiber's & Designer's Bring Warmth to Orphanage Children

New Delhi [India], September 27: On 20 September 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Tirupati Fiber's & Designer's to organise a heartwarming event at the Pita Sewa Sansthan Trust Orphanage. The event aimed to bring much-needed supplies to the children while surrounding them with care and hope. Led by Priyanshu Yadav, with volunteer coordination by Chandra Shekhar Yadav, a group of dedicated volunteers delivered essential items to 30 orphaned children.

A Day of Warmth and Care at the Orphanage

The team of volunteers arrived early to prepare and arrange the donations. Members of the team included Chandra Shekhar, Himanshu, Rachana, Priyanka, Nidhi, Akhilesh, Avinash, Bharat, Sumit, Surendra, and Kiran. These individuals worked tirelessly to ensure that the children received both love and practical assistance. The donated items included skipping ropes, notebooks, coloured pencils, food staples such as rice, lentils, and chickpeas, along with personal care items like soap, toothpaste, and toothbrushes. These thoughtful contributions supported the children's daily needs and provided them with resources for both education and play.

A Day Filled with Smiles

The event officially began at 4 PM. Although some planned outdoor games had to be cancelled due to the early sunset, the children's joy was undiminished. Volunteers distributed food and invited the children to join in a birthday celebration for one of the girls. The atmosphere was warm and touching, making the day even more memorable for the birthday girl and her friends.

Throughout the event, volunteers took time to interact with the children, learning about their interests and dreams. Many of the children expressed a passion for sports, while others aspired to become civil servants. The volunteers encouraged them to pursue their dreams, offering words of support and motivation.

The Spirit of Giving: Corporate and Volunteer Contributions

The success of this event would not have been possible without the generous support of IYDF and Tirupati Fiber's & Designer's. Most of the donations came from Tirupati Fiber's & Designer's, which provided critical supplies to help the children with their daily needs. The volunteers played an essential role, handling everything from packaging to distribution and assisting the children in various activities. Their collective effort created a loving environment that was deeply appreciated by the orphanage staff.

In addition to the donations and activities, the volunteers arranged a simple lunch, sharing a meal with the children. The staff at the orphanage expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the volunteers' selfless dedication, emphasising the importance of such events in bringing warmth and care to the children's lives.

A Deeper Understanding of Charity

Reflecting on the event, Chandra Shekhar Yadav shared his insights: "This charity event gave me profound reflection. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces filled me with immense satisfaction and emotion. None of this would have been possible without the strong support of IYDF. As volunteers, being able to serve as a bridge between IYDF and the children is a true honour."

He added, "Although we only helped to organise the event, every volunteer's effort made it a complete success. The children's gratitude for the gifts and their bright smiles showed us the immense value of charity work. This wasn't just a simple donation; it was a way to bring comfort and solace to their hearts."

Looking Ahead: Continuing the Journey of Care

This event, organised by IYDF and Tirupati Fiber's & Designer's, not only provided material assistance to the children at the orphanage but also offered them psychological comfort and encouragement. As the event came to a close, the orphanage staff once again thanked the volunteer team and expressed their hopes for more such events in the future to support the children.

IYDF remains dedicated to the development and support of young people around the world. They plan to continue these charitable projects, helping more children and families in need. As Chandra Shekhar Yadav remarked, "The children's smiles are our greatest motivation, and we will do our best to ensure that such charitable efforts continue."

IYDF: lighting up the future of children with love.

