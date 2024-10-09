IYDF and Trisha Computers Bring Joy and Hope to Children at Tavarwadi Primary School

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: On October 6th, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Trisha Computers to host a meaningful charitable event at Tavarwadi Primary School. The event provided essential learning and living supplies to 21 students and created unforgettable memories through fun and engaging activities.

Selfless Dedication of Organisers and Volunteers

The event was organised by Mr. Ganesh Ramesh Gholap, who led a dedicated team of 15 volunteers, all working together to spread warmth and care to the children. Volunteers included Kiran Thonge, Pramod Gholap, Pratik Misal, Rohan Kulkarni, Sagar Nawale, Ankush Gholap, Amar Gholap, Pravin Tupe, Javed Shail, Anil Todkar, Rushikesh Deshmukh, Raju Jagtap, Jagdish Chavan, Suraj Shinde, and Tejas More. The team ensured the smooth running of the event, making sure the children had a morning filled with love and care.

Diverse Donations: Support for Learning and Living

IYDF and Trisha Computers carefully prepared a variety of supplies to help improve the children's learning conditions and quality of life. The donations included lunch boxes, pencil cases, drawing books, pencils, notebooks, erasers, pens, calligraphy practice books, school bags, food containers, water bottles, cricket kits, tennis balls, rackets, snacks like samosas and chips, footballs, colouring pens, Cadbury gift boxes, and chocolates. These supplies not only met the children's daily learning needs but also added fun and excitement to their leisure activities.

Event Highlights: Art and Laughter

The event began at 9 a.m., with volunteers leading the children in interactive and creative activities, including dance performances and rangoli (colourful pattern) art sessions. The children eagerly showcased their talents, filling the event with laughter and joy. Their enthusiastic participation brought life and energy to the day, with smiles lighting up their faces throughout the morning.

Gratitude and Feedback from the Children

Mr. Saudagar Uddhavrao Takbhate, head of Tavarwadi Primary School, expressed his deep gratitude to IYDF and Trisha Computers for their generous donations: "These supplies are incredibly important for our students. Not only have they improved learning conditions, but they also provided the children with a joyful and memorable experience. We are grateful for the care and support shown by everyone involved."

The children's enthusiastic response left the volunteers feeling fulfilled. Seeing the children actively engaged in the activities and sharing moments of joy with them gave the volunteers a deep sense of satisfaction and accomplishment.

Reflections from the Volunteers

After the event, the volunteers shared their thoughts on the experience. Mr. Ganesh Ramesh Gholap remarked: "Spending this time with the children and seeing their smiles filled us with immense joy. We are incredibly thankful to IYDF for giving us this precious opportunity to be part of the children's happiness. We look forward to future opportunities to help more children in need."

Each volunteer expressed how the event not only brought joy and support to the children but also allowed them to grow and learn through the act of giving.

Looking Ahead: Continuing to Spread Love and Warmth

The event ended with the children's laughter still echoing, but the mission of IYDF and Trisha Computers is far from over. They plan to continue their partnership, helping more schools and students like those at Tavarwadi Primary School by improving educational environments and spreading care and warmth.

This event not only brought colour to the children's lives but also gave them hope for the future. IYDF and Trisha Computers are committed to continuing their charitable efforts, contributing to society and ensuring that more children feel the love and support they need to pursue their dreams. As the event's message conveyed, love and support are the greatest forces driving children to reach for their dreams.

