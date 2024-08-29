IYDF and Udupu Only Host Charity Event in Mysore, Spreading Care and Hope to Children

PNN

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], August 29: From 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Udupu Only to organize a heartwarming charity event in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, Mysore, Karnataka. The event was dedicated to providing essential aid to the children of Good Wish Foundation, while also engaging them in various sports and cultural activities to boost their physical strength and resilience.

Event Highlights

The event was led by Rajanikanth P, who, along with a passionate team of volunteers including Chethan Gowda, Siddaraju, Murali, Tejumurthy, and Anand, meticulously planned and executed the event. Their enthusiasm and careful preparation were key to the event's success, ensuring that everything ran smoothly.

Details of Assistance Provided

A total of 18 children benefited from the wide array of supplies offered during the event. The children received a variety of snacks, sweets, and delicious cakes to enjoy, along with sports equipment, including cricket gear, aimed at encouraging their participation in physical activities. Comfortable clothing was also provided to ensure the children's well-being. Additionally, everyday essentials such as water jugs, mats, and towels were distributed to help meet their daily needs. These supplies not only addressed the children's basic necessities but also promoted teamwork and physical health through the provision of sports equipment.

Event Location and Leadership

The event took place in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, Mysore, with the Good Wish Foundation as the beneficiary organization. Padmanabha, who manages the foundation, played a pivotal role in the event, overseeing the distribution of supplies and ensuring that everything proceeded as planned.

Vibrant Activities

The event was filled with joy and interaction as the children participated in a variety of sports and cultural activities. A cricket match allowed the children to showcase their athletic skills, while the flag-grabbing game tested their speed and agility. The traditional team game Kabaddi fostered teamwork and physical endurance. Additionally, international cultural activities were specially arranged to strengthen the children's willpower, boosting their confidence and enhancing their sense of teamwork.

Volunteer Reflections

Reflecting on the event, Rajanikanth P expressed his heartfelt emotions, saying, "This was our first time organizing such a charity event, and it was not only a wonderful experience but also immensely fulfilling. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces and their enthusiastic participation in the activities brought us great joy."

IYDF's Long-Term Mission

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is deeply committed to providing material aid and emotional support to underprivileged and vulnerable children through various charitable activities. This event not only fulfilled IYDF's charitable goals but also brought profound care and support to the children of Good Wish Foundation.

Conclusion

The success of this charity event brought an afternoon filled with joy and love to 18 children. IYDF remains dedicated to continuing such charitable activities, striving to bring positive changes to the lives of more children in need.

