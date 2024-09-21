IYDF and Vishnu Watch Co. Jammu Join Forces to Brighten the Lives of Orphanage Children

VMPL

Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], September 21: From 2 PM to 5 PM, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Vishnu Watch Co. Jammu organized a heartwarming charity event at the Balgran Orphanage in Channi Rama, near the railway station in Jammu. The event aimed to provide essential living, educational, and recreational supplies to the children, improving their living conditions and offering them a joyful afternoon of activities.

A Collective Effort to Spread Love and Support

The event was organized by Ajitesh Kumar Badyal, who not only coordinated the activities but also led a dedicated team of volunteers. The team included Megha Sharma, Suchika Sharma, Ankush Shakti, Kajal Sharma, Ishika Gandotra, Umesh Chouhan, Arun Mehra, Varun Mehra, Susheel Badyal, Sameer Khan, Suraj Sharma, Aayan Quershi, Aafnan Quereshi, Danish Quereshi, Sangeeta Sharma, Akhil Kapoor, Sanam Mahajan, Gourav Sharma, and Vicky Chowdary. Each volunteer invested time and energy to make this event a success, embodying the spirit of selfless giving.

The event was sponsored by IYDF and Vishnu Watch Co. Jammu, who generously provided the supplies for the children. The Balgran Orphanage, managed by Raman Sharma, has long been committed to supporting vulnerable children, offering them shelter and care.

Comprehensive Support: From Daily Needs to Recreational Activities

During the event, IYDF and Vishnu Watch Co. Jammu provided a wide range of supplies that catered to the children's living, learning, and entertainment needs. The aid included:

* 30 kg of rice and 20 kg of wheat, ensuring the children's basic food needs were met with nutritious staples.

* 10 litres of mustard oil, 5 kg of sugar, 3 packs of salt, 5 packs of biscuits, and 3 packs of toffees, offering additional daily provisions to enhance their meals.

* 60 notebooks, 100 pens, and 15 school bags, helping the children access necessary educational materials, enabling them to focus on their studies without worry.

* 15 bottles of shampoo, 3 dozen bars of soap, and 5 dozen hand towels, providing essential hygiene supplies to promote cleanliness and healthy living habits.

* 40 pairs of slippers, ensuring the children's comfort in their daily routines.

* 15 kg of pulses, adding a rich source of protein to their diet for better nutrition.

* Recreational supplies including 2 cricket bats, 12 balls, and 5 crates of soft drinks, encouraging the children to engage in physical activities, develop social skills, and enjoy teamwork.

These materials not only addressed the children's basic needs but also provided holistic support for their education, health, and recreation.

A Joyful Afternoon of Laughter and Fun

In addition to the distribution of supplies, the event was filled with interactive activities that brought smiles and laughter to the children. Volunteers led the children in games such as dancing, musical chairs, and handkerchief relay, creating a lively and joyful atmosphere. The children's enthusiastic participation enlivened the event, teaching them valuable lessons in teamwork and social interaction while having fun.

The dance session allowed the children to showcase their energy and creativity, while the musical chairs game tested their reflexes and agility. The handkerchief relay brought the excitement to its peak. The volunteers' involvement made the children feel cared for, and the entire event was filled with happiness and warmth.

Volunteer Reflections: An Unforgettable Experience of Giving

After the event, Ajitesh Kumar Badyal and his team reflected on the experience, expressing their joy in spending time with the children. "It's hard to put into words the incredible feeling we experienced," they said. "The time we spent with these little stars has brought us immense happiness and fulfillment. This experience will stay with us forever, and it's one of the most beautiful memories of our lives."

The volunteers agreed that seeing the children's smiles and hearing their laughter was the greatest reward for their efforts. From distributing supplies to playing with the children, the event not only made a positive impact on the orphanage but also filled the volunteers with a deep sense of satisfaction.

Corporate Social Responsibility and Future Goals

Vishnu Watch Co. Jammu's participation in this event highlighted the significant role businesses can play in charity work, setting a strong example for others to follow. The company's representative remarked, "We recognize the importance of corporate social responsibility, especially when it comes to helping those in need. Through this event, we hope to support children who need it most and help them towards a brighter future."

The success of this event marks the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between IYDF and Vishnu Watch Co. Jammu. Moving forward, IYDF plans to continue working with more businesses to reach impoverished children across India and beyond, promoting similar charitable actions and providing more opportunities for children to access education and better living conditions.

Conclusion: Bringing Hope Through Collective Action

This event, jointly organized by IYDF and Vishnu Watch Co. Jammu, demonstrated the immense impact that collective action can have on society. The support provided to the orphanage children was not only material but also emotional, as the volunteers shared their time, care, and warmth. It is this spirit of selflessness that has brightened the children's path towards a better future. In the coming years, IYDF will continue its efforts to work with volunteers and companies alike, bringing hope and change to more underprivileged children.

