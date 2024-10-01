IYDF and Yog Shakti Kendra Bring Care and Inspiration to Children at Mission Learning Foundation

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 1: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Yog Shakti Kendra, organized a charitable event at Mission Learning Foundation. The event provided 50 children with essential living, learning, and hygiene supplies, while also offering interactive activities and educational talks that raised the children's awareness of safety and personal hygiene.

Joining Forces for Children's Growth and Well-being

The event was led by Akshay Kumar, founder of Yog Shakti Kendra, with support from a team of dedicated volunteers: Riya Sharma, Vijay Kumar, Neha Sati, Mona, Gaurav, Vikal P. Dixit, Mridul Tiwari, Kanishka, and Jyoti. Hosted at Mission Learning Foundation in New Palam Vihar, Gurgaon, the event received full backing from the organization's head, Vani Singh.

Donated Supplies: Addressing Daily Needs

Volunteers distributed a wide range of items to the children, including rice, sugar, lentils, gram flour, poha, and wheat flour, as well as notebooks, drawing books, crayons, coconut water, Dettol soap, NIRMA soap, toothbrushes, and toothpaste. The children were also given sports equipment to encourage physical activity and support their mental and physical well-being.

These donations not only provided practical assistance for the children's daily lives and education but also raised awareness about the importance of personal hygiene, helping them develop healthier habits.

Fun and Learning: A Balance of Joy and Knowledge

The event featured various interactive activities that included games, supply distribution, and engaging sessions, allowing the children to enjoy a memorable afternoon in a lively atmosphere. In addition to these activities, the volunteers held a special talk on child safety and basic hygiene, teaching the children how to maintain good hygiene and stay safe.

The volunteers engaged with the children, encouraging them to strive for lofty goals and offering them a sense of community and support. Through this event, the children not only gained practical knowledge but also felt the warmth and care of society.

Reflections from the Volunteers: Illuminating the Future with Love and Care

After the event, Akshay Kumar shared his thoughts: "All of our volunteers spent a meaningful day with the children. This event allowed us to provide care while also instilling a sense of responsibility in the childrento be kind, loving, and ambitious in their pursuit of high goals. We also want them to develop a sense of duty toward the nation and grow into compassionate citizens."

The volunteers expressed their joy and fulfillment through the interactions with the children. They felt that the true impact of the event was not just in the material donations but in the emotional encouragement and inspiration they shared.

Looking Ahead: Continuing to Spread Love and Responsibility

IYDF and Yog Shakti Kendra both expressed their commitment to continuing support for Mission Learning Foundation and similar organizations. Through more initiatives like this, they aim to provide ongoing care and encouragement to children in need. The event not only brought material relief but also ignited the children's hopes for the future through knowledge and care.

The smiles of the children and the dedication of the volunteers showcased the power of kindness. In the future, IYDF and Yog Shakti Kendra will continue to work together to bring warmth and support to more children, helping them grow up with love and guidance as they journey toward a brighter future.

