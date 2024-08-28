IYDF Collaborates with Ekdant Dental Clinic & Implant Centre for a Heartfelt Food Distribution Event in Bhoirwadi

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 28: On August 26, 2024, Ekdant Dental Clinic & Implant Centre, in partnership with the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), organized a food distribution event in the Bhoirwadi community of Thane, Maharashtra, India. This initiative aimed to provide essential supplies to underprivileged children in the community, spreading warmth and care to those in need.

Organizers and Volunteer Team The event was spearheaded by Dr Aakanksha C. Mahadik, one of the founding members of Ekdant Dental Clinic & Implant Centre. She was supported by a dedicated volunteer team, including Anish Chavan, Sonal, Chotu, and Chhagan. Their collective efforts ensured the success of the event, as they worked together to bring much-needed support to the community's children.

Detailed Aid Provided The aid distributed during the event included a variety of groceries, daily necessities, and snacks, all carefully selected by Ekdant Dental Clinic & Implant Centre to help improve the living conditions of the children in the Bhoirwadi community.

Event Location and Beneficiaries The event took place on the first floor opposite Yashraj Villa in the Bhoirwadi community, located at Balkum Pada - 01, Thane West. The initiative was managed under the guidance of Dr Chinu Kwatra, the founder of the Bhoirwadi community. Seventeen children from the community participated in the event, where they received the essential supplies provided by the volunteers.

Event Activities The food distribution event was the main focus, with volunteers distributing the carefully prepared food and daily essentials to the children. The volunteers also engaged with the children, offering them not just physical sustenance but also emotional support and encouragement. The interaction brought warmth and hope to the children, making them feel valued and cared for.

Organizer's Reflection Reflecting on the event, Dr Aakanksha C. Mahadik shared her thoughts: "First and foremost, I want to thank IYDF and Leonardo Ferraro for giving me this opportunity to help these innocent souls. I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of this noble cause, helping these underprivileged children. Thank you for trusting me and giving me this wonderful opportunity."

The success of this event not only provided tangible assistance to the children of the Bhoirwadi community but also laid a strong foundation for the continued collaboration between Ekdant Dental Clinic & Implant Centre and IYDF. Moving forward, these organizations will continue to work together to support more children in need, spreading love and care throughout the community.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor