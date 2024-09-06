IYDF Collaborates with Tanweer Auto Electric & Auto Deal to Support Underprivileged Children in Indore

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 6: On the afternoon of September 2, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Tanweer Auto Electric & Auto Deal to host a meaningful charity event in Semliya Chau village, located in Madhya Pradesh. The event, held at Shubhankar Public School, aimed to bring warmth and support to 40 underprivileged children. Led by organizer Mohammad Tanweer Alam, the team of nine dedicated volunteers distributed essential school and daily living supplies to the children.

Event Highlights

The primary goal of this initiative was to provide educational materials to disadvantaged children, ensuring they can continue their educational journeys with greater ease and encouragement. The donated items included compass boxes, sets of notebooks, pencil cases, colored pencil boxes, biscuit packs, and chocolates. These items were not only practical school supplies but also a source of motivation to inspire the children to excel in their studies.

IYDF's Contribution

IYDF has always been committed to the development of youth and children worldwide, with a particular focus on supporting impoverished children. This event once again demonstrated IYDF's core mission and values: paving the way for a brighter future for every child through educational and material support.

Volunteer Participation

Mohammad Tanweer Alam, as the lead organizer of the event, received tremendous support from the nine dedicated volunteers who assisted with the distribution of the supplies. The volunteers included Ishaque Khan, Salim Shaikh, Touheed Alam, Salman Khan, Kayyum Khan, Rehan Khan, Sachin Chouhan, Vijay Chauhan, and Rahul Chauhan. Together, they ensured that each child received the necessary items.

The atmosphere at the event was lively, with frequent interactions between the volunteers and the children, who were visibly grateful and smiling throughout the day. The volunteers expressed that being part of such a charity event not only benefited the children but also gave them a deep sense of fulfilment from helping others.

Event Significance

This initiative by IYDF was not just about material donations; it also served to introduce IYDF's mission to the local community and the children. The event underscored the importance of education while also encouraging more people to take part in supporting vulnerable groups.

