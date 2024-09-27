IYDF Collaborates with Yellow Decor to Donate Supplies and Host Care Event for Girls' Boarding School in Assam

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 27: On 21 September 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Yellow Decor, successfully hosted a charitable event at the SSA Residential School for Girls in Assam, India. The event, centred on caring for underprivileged girls, brought essential living and educational supplies to 75 students. Alongside the donations, interactive activities added joy and warmth to the girls' day.

A Collaborative Effort of Love and Support

Led by Pankaj Kumar Kalita, a team of 15 dedicated volunteersUpasana Sarma, Durlav Morang, Rahul Borbhuyan, Hamangko Prasad Balmiki, Manuj Sonowal, Jitu Kurmi, Kunal Narah, Daimusri Brahma, Pallab Jyoti Boruah, Rupam Bhattacharyya, Jitumoni Buragohain, Partha Pratim Pegu, Samar Sonowal, Gaurav Deori, and Monika Sarmaarrived at the school with donations in hand. The group brought with them much-needed essentials like rice, pulses, vegetables, meat, bread, and fruit, along with educational materials such as drawing books and coloured pencils. The volunteers didn't just deliver supplies but also spent meaningful time engaging with the students, offering both tangible support and emotional care.

Abundant Supplies, Happy Hearts

The event saw the donation of a wide range of supplies, benefiting the girls both in their day-to-day life and education. From sacks of rice, pulses, and fresh vegetables to essential items like footwear and body powder, the generous contributions covered various aspects of the girls' needs. Additionally, recreational items like badminton rackets and benches for seating were also donated, ensuring that the children had the tools to study and play in a supportive environment.

Jayarance Fanyang, head of the SSA Residential School, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the donations, highlighting the significant impact these resources would have on the lives of the students, many of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds. The schoolchildren often lack basic necessities, and this event brought not only physical aid but also emotional comfort to them.

Interactive Fun, Boosting Confidence

Beyond the material donations, the event was filled with interactive activities designed to bring smiles to the girls' faces. Games like musical chairs and kabaddi allowed the children to relax and enjoy themselves. The volunteers eagerly joined in the fun, fostering an atmosphere of trust and connection. The children, whose lives are often marked by hardship, responded with infectious joy, their laughter filling the air.

One of the volunteers reflected on the experience: "Seeing the children smile during these simple games was incredibly fulfilling. This is not just about giving material support but also about showing that we care about their well-being."

Each child participated enthusiastically in the activities, building confidence while feeling the warmth of the community's care and attention.

A Profound Realisation and Future Vision

Reflecting on the event, Pankaj Kumar Kalita shared, "When we entered the school, the gratitude from the children was overwhelming. It truly humbled us." He added, "Witnessing their living conditions underscored how much they need better resources, health care, and guidance. What IYDF is doing here is something the world truly needs."

The volunteers, too, walked away with a deep sense of fulfillment. The children's smiles and the gratitude in their eyes made the volunteers realise the immense significance of these charitable acts. As Kalita concluded, "With IYDF's continued support, we will do our utmost to help these children improve their living conditions and open up new opportunities for their future."

Ongoing Care from IYDF and Yellow Decor

This event would not have been possible without the generous backing of Yellow Decor. As IYDF continues to collaborate with more compassionate businesses, it aims to extend support to more children in need, building a brighter and more caring world for all.

IYDF, sowing the seeds of love, lighting up the future of children.

