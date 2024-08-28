IYDF Joins Hands with Jai Ragavendra Traders to Bring Warmth and Hope to Children at Hopeless Home in Trichirapalli, Tamil Nadu

PNN

Trichirapalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 28: On August 25, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Jai Ragavendra Traders to organize a heartwarming charity event at the Hopeless Home orphanage in Trichirapalli, Tamil Nadu, India. This event was led by D. Chengalidas, with the support of a dedicated volunteer team, including S. Nivethirhahema, S. Abirami, C. HemKesh, Purushothaman, and D. Nateshkanan. Together, they brought essential living supplies and sports equipment to the children at the orphanage, aiming to bring joy and care to their lives.

The volunteers carefully selected the aid supplies to meet the children's basic needs and support their overall well-being. Among the items provided were groceries such as 50 kg of sugar, 10 kg of Rava, and 10 kg of tamarind. Understanding the importance of play in the children's development, they also provided sports equipment, including cricket bats, six Vicky balls, a volleyball, and a football, ensuring the children had opportunities for physical activity and fun.

The event took place at Hopeless Home, located at 9-12 Visuvasa Avenue, Uyyakondanthirumalai, Trichirapalli 620102, managed by Angel, Selvasebaseelan, and Muthuraman, who played a vital role in ensuring the event's smooth execution. The event kicked off at 1:30 PM and continued until 3:30 PM, during which the volunteers spent a warm and joyful afternoon with the 11 children of Hopeless Home.

Throughout the event, volunteers engaged in meaningful interactions with the children, learning about their lives and sharing IYDF's mission and vision. They distributed the carefully selected supplies, ensuring the children and the orphanage's managers received the aid they needed. The volunteers also introduced the children to IYDF's global charitable efforts, emphasizing the foundation's commitment to supporting their educational needs.

The event was documented through photos and videos, capturing the precious moments shared between the volunteers and the children. After lunch, the volunteers delighted the children by distributing candies, filling the room with laughter and smiles.

Reflecting on the event, D. Chengalidas expressed his deep satisfaction, stating, "First of all, I would like to thank everyone for giving me the opportunity to organize such an event. Being part of this activity has brought me immense satisfaction. Seeing the children's happy smiles made all our efforts worthwhile. Additionally, through this event, the children at Hopeless Home have learned that IYDF can help fulfill their educational needs. I am also delighted to introduce IYDF to Hopeless Home in Trichirapalli, Tamil Nadu, and proud to have been part of this event. All the children and the managers at Hopeless Home expressed their deep gratitude to the IYDF members and volunteers, praying for our well-being."

This event not only strengthened IYDF's presence in Tamil Nadu but also brought new hope and warmth to the children at Hopeless Home. Moving forward, IYDF will continue to organize similar charity events to provide support and care to more children in need.

