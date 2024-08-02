IYDF Joins Hands with New Shagun Event to Spread Warmth and Love to Orphanage Children

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], August 2: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with New Shagun Event, organized a heartwarming charity event at Rajkiya Praathmik Vidyalaya in Baridih Basti. Spearheaded by Akshay Kumar Pandey, the founder of New Shagun Event, the event aimed to bring joy and support to the children, making the day memorable and enjoyable for everyone involved.

Volunteers, including Akash Kumar Pandey, Akansha Pandey, Vanshika Pandey, Mukesh Kumar, Prakash Kumar, Bhumika Pandey, and Ayush Kumar Pandey, played a pivotal role in the success of the event. With the strong support of New Shagun Event, the volunteers distributed essential aid materials such as rice, wheat flour, lentils, biscuits, chocolates, Tata glucose drinks, school bags, pencils, sharpeners, and pencil cases. The event reached 42 children in need.

Starting at 12:30 PM and continuing until 3:00 PM, the event was filled with activities like drawing, dancing, and singing. Volunteers engaged with each child, sharing dreams and creating art together, bringing immense joy and warmth to the children who often lack companionship. Sunita Kumari, the head of Rajkiya Praathmik Vidyalaya, praised the event highly for its positive impact on the children.

As the event concluded, the bond formed between the volunteers and children was evident, with promises made to meet again. Akshay Kumar Pandey emphasized that beyond material donations, providing love and companionship is crucial for these children's well-being. He stated, "Helping the children with my team and making the event joyful and memorable felt incredibly fulfilling."

Guided by IYDF and fully supported by New Shagun Event, this activity showcased the vital role that compassionate businesses play in social welfare. The hope is that more companies and volunteers will join in these efforts, contributing to the growth and happiness of orphanage children.

