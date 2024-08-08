IYDF Joins Hands with Philanthropists to Support Children at Arul Madha Women's Welfare Centre

VMPL

Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 8: A heartwarming aid event, organized by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), took place in Yercaud Adivaram, Kannankurichi Main Road, Salem. The event, supported by various volunteers and the philanthropic enterprise Cycle World, brought significant assistance and warmth to the children of Arul Madha Women's Welfare Centre.

The event was orchestrated by Mr. Vignesh Rajendran, who led a dedicated team of volunteers including Suganya Sri Perumal, Madhu Rajkumar, Arun Selvarai, Karthi Palanisamy, and Parthiban Gunasekaran. Together, they prepared a wide range of essential items for the 18 children at the welfare center. These items included 20 types of groceries, school bags, pencils, pens, rulers, erasers, water bottles, pencil cases, colored pencils, blackboards, folders, cakes, and juices. The provision of these supplies significantly enhanced the children's living and learning conditions.

Sister Shoba Joseph, who manages Arul Madha Women's Welfare Centre, expressed her heartfelt gratitude: "These supplies will greatly benefit our children and allow them to feel the warmth and care of society."

The atmosphere at the event was vibrant and joyful as the children and volunteers engaged in various activities such as singing, dancing, sit-and-stand games, short stories, and circle games. The children's laughter and cheers filled the air, creating an environment of pure joy and camaraderie.

Volunteers shared their sentiments about participating in such a meaningful event. "Being part of this event and experiencing the joy of helping others was truly unforgettable," said one volunteer. Event organizer Mr. Vignesh Rajendran added, "Seeing the children's happy faces brings immense satisfaction and ease to our hearts. This event not only fulfilled our social responsibility but also deeply reminded us of the power of love and sharing."

The International Youth Development Foundation remains committed to its mission of compassion and assistance. It aims to continue collaborating with more philanthropists and businesses to provide aid to children and communities in need, fostering harmony and development in society.

