IYDF Organizes Charity Event to Aid Children at Drishti Kanaya Satravas Orphanage

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], August 2: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) held a meaningful charity event in Jammu and Kashmir. Led by Raghuvir Singh, the event saw active participation from volunteers Pardeep Singh and Suresh Singh, with strong support from the socially conscious Raghuvir Traders. The event aimed to provide essential educational and living supplies to a local orphanage, greatly enhancing the children's quality of life.

The event took place at the orphanage, where volunteers delivered a generous assortment of supplies, including notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, colored pencils, and food items. These donations were intended to improve the children's learning environment and meet their daily needs.

Volunteers interacted warmly with the children, introducing themselves, singing songs, and reciting poetry. They listened to the children's stories and encouraged them to be more confident, affirming their inherent value and potential. Pardeep Singh, the head of the orphanage, expressed deep gratitude for the support and kindness shown.

The orphanage has a high number of abandoned female infants due to various social, historical, and familial reasons. While the orphanage provides shelter for these children, its limited resources often fall short of fulfilling all their wishes. In response, volunteers had identified the children's needs in advance and brought the desired educational materials.

At the event, volunteers comforted the children, saying, "You are all exceptional, so you need to believe in yourselves. We will continue to visit and do our best to fulfill your small wishes." These words filled the children's hearts with warmth and hope.

This event offered both material support and emotional encouragement to the orphanage's children. Raghuvir Singh shared his joy and pride in organizing the event, stating, "I feel very happy and proud to organize such activities." Looking ahead, IYDF remains committed to supporting the orphanage and helping the children grow up healthy and confident.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor