IYDF Partners with Asia Pest Control to Support Primary School Children's Growth in Lucknow

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 6: On September 3, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Asia Pest Control, organized a heartwarming charity event at Primary School Laulai in Lucknow, India. The event aimed to provide essential educational supplies and care to 125 primary school students. The event was spearheaded by Shailesh Upadhyay, with enthusiastic participation from volunteers, including Abhay Pratap Singh, Surya Prakash Singh, Aditya Pratap Singh, Sandeep Singh, Suraj Sharma, and Altaf Ahmed, all working together to ensure the event's success.

The event commenced at noon and continued until 2 p.m. With the full support of Aparna Dikshit, the head of the school, the children were given supplies provided by IYDF and Asia Pest Control. These items included school bags, pens, books, and biscuits. These resources not only helped ease the students' academic burdens but also made them feel the warmth of social care.

Throughout the event, volunteers engaged with the children, leading a discussion on the importance of primary education. The children eagerly participated, creating a lighthearted and joyful atmosphere. The focus was not just on providing material support but also on inspiring the children and encouraging a genuine interest in learning.

After the event, Shailesh Upadhyay shared his thoughts: "This event was incredibly rewarding. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces brought warmth to my heart. It's an experience that makes me want to take part in more initiatives like this without hesitation." The volunteers echoed his sentiments, expressing pride in being able to make a tangible difference in the children's lives.

This initiative went beyond just providing material aid; it demonstrated how community action can bring care and support to children who need it most. The partnership between IYDF and Asia Pest Control exemplified how joint efforts can create lasting impacts by giving children not only tools for their education but also hope for their future.

Looking ahead, IYDF is committed to collaborating with caring organizations like Asia Pest Control to continue reaching out to underserved communities. By providing much-needed assistance and fostering brighter futures, IYDF strives to pave the way for a better tomorrow for these children.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor