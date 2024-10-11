IYDF Partners with Bharat Medicose to Spread Warmth and Joy to Moradabad Orphanage Children

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 11: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Bharat Medicose, organized a heartwarming charity event at the Baal Grah Balak Orphanage under the Maharaja Agrasen Seva Samiti in Moradabad, India. Led by Deepankar Kakkar, the head of Bharat Medicose, the event brought essential supplies and sports equipment to 20 children, along with a day of joyful activities. Through this initiative, IYDF and Bharat Medicose aimed to offer warmth and care to the orphanage children while inspiring others to engage in charitable efforts.

Event Background and Partner Overview

IYDF is committed to improving the lives of disadvantaged children worldwide by providing educational resources and essential supplies. Deepankar Kakkar, the organizer and head of Bharat Medicose, expressed his gratitude for being part of the IYDF initiative. He remarked, "I'm honored to have been part of this welfare activity. Our team put in a lot of effort, and it was wonderful to see everything come together smoothly."

The event was supported by a dedicated volunteer team, including Chetna Rajpal, Surendra Kakkar, Mohd Khizer, Marroq Khan, Sameer Khan, and Shamshu Saifi. In addition to delivering the donations, these volunteers actively engaged with the children, bringing joy and warmth through their presence.

Donations and Support Offered

A wide array of donations was provided, ranging from daily necessities to sports equipment, aimed at improving the children's day-to-day lives. The specific donations included:

* Essential items: 40 kg of rice, 40 kg of pulses, 20 kg of sugar

* Sports and recreational items: 2 skipping ropes, 2 chess sets, 1 carrom board, 2 cricket bats, 3 cricket balls, 1 football, 4 badminton rackets, and a box of shuttlecocks

* School supplies: Notebooks and pens

Shraddha Sharma, the head of the orphanage, expressed her deep appreciation for IYDF and Bharat Medicose, noting that the supplies were a significant help for the children's daily lives. She shared that the children were especially excited about the new sports equipment, eager to put it to use.

Interaction and Smiles at the Event

The event officially began at 11:30 a.m. with the volunteers and children working together to organize and distribute the supplies. This was followed by various games and activities. The children joyfully participated in cricket, badminton, and football, filling the venue with laughter and energy. The volunteers also joined the children in playing carrom and chess, creating a strong bond through these interactive activities. The children's excitement and enthusiasm made the day even more memorable.

One volunteer shared, "Seeing the children enjoy the games with bright smiles on their faces made me feel so fulfilled. Their happiness reminded me of the importance of even small acts of kindness. Their joy brought immense happiness to our team, and we hope to continue participating in such activities to bring warmth to more children in need."

Reflections and Future Outlook

After the event, Deepankar Kakkar shared his reflections, saying he felt proud to have played a part in bringing joy and support to the children. He noted, "Seeing the children's smiles brought me great happiness. While these donations cannot solve all their problems, knowing that they felt happy makes it all worthwhile. I'm grateful to IYDF for giving me the opportunity to contribute."

The IYDF representative expressed their continued commitment to organizing similar charity events and working with local businesses to support the growth and well-being of underprivileged children. IYDF aims to expand its reach, collaborating with more partners to bring care and compassion to children in need and encouraging others to join in this vital cause.

This event brought not only material assistance but also new excitement and energy to the children's daily lives. The interaction between the volunteers and children was a reminder of the power of compassion and care, like sunshine that helps children grow in a world filled with joy. Deepankar Kakkar expressed his ongoing commitment to such charitable activities, reaffirming his dedication to supporting vulnerable groups in society.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor