IYDF Partners with Digital Bikana to Support Vulnerable Children in Bikaner

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], August 12: In a heartwarming event held at the Sewa Ashram in Pawanpuri, Bikaner, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Digital Bikana to extend a helping hand to local vulnerable children. The initiative was designed to provide essential educational and living support to these young individuals, ensuring they receive the care and resources needed for their development.

Led by Mr. Avinash Pareek, a dedicated team of volunteers, including Pankaj Swami, Ashutosh Verma, Gopal Maru, Ithishree Purohit, Nishant Pareek, Mitali Sewag, Sonu Swami, Kunika Gupta, Sunaina Jangid, Mayur Arora, Vaishali, Komal Agarwal, Preksha Sethia, and Lakshya Mehra, gathered to bring joy and assistance to the children. The team provided a variety of supplies such as LCD writing boards, sketchbooks, colored pencils, and water bottles. The event turned out to be a fulfilling and joyous afternoon for everyone involved.

Taking place from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM, the event saw 40 children actively participating in various activities. The volunteers organized sessions for distributing supplies, coloring, dancing, learning to use the writing boards, and sharing snacks. The children were filled with enthusiasm, and the atmosphere was vibrant with laughter and happiness.

Ms. Bhawana, the head of Sewa Ashram, expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the event. "This event not only provided essential support to the children but, more importantly, it made them feel the warmth and care from the outside world, which is crucial for their growth," she remarked.

Mr. Avinash Pareek shared his thoughts on the success of the event: "This event was a great success, and we had a wonderful time. Although our team can currently only dedicate time to these children once a month, we are committed to doing our best to help them as much as possible."

As the guiding organization for this event, IYDF continues to demonstrate its commitment to youth and children's development worldwide. Through this partnership with Digital Bikana, IYDF is sowing seeds of hope, helping more children grow up with the care and support they need to face a brighter future.

