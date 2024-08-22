IYDF Partners with Global Moving Solution to Bring Warmth and Joy to Orphanage Children in Najafgarh

PNN

New Delhi [India] August 22: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Global Moving Solution joined forces to organize a heartwarming and joyful aid event at the Maika Sweet Girls Ashram orphanage in Najafgarh, Delhi. The event, led by Bhupender Kumar and supported by volunteers Sunil Kumar, Hemlata, and Yashika, was aimed at providing essential supplies and spreading happiness among the children of the orphanage.

A Day Filled with Support and Joy

On the day of the event, the volunteers arrived with a variety of aid supplies, including school bag sets, wheat flour (Aata), rice, toys, noodles, and Daliya. These items not only catered to the daily needs of the children but also added fun to their learning and playtime. The event kicked off at 10:00 AM and lasted until 11:45 AM, during which the volunteers not only distributed the supplies but also engaged in lively activities with the children.

Within the Maika Sweet Girls Ashram, the children and volunteers played badminton and cricket, filling the atmosphere with laughter and joy. The childrenPihu, Cheeni, Pooja, Rani, Rohini, Arti, and othersshowed boundless energy and smiles, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.

Khushboo, the orphanage's caretaker, expressed her gratitude, stating that the donation from IYDF and Global Moving Solution had significantly supported the children. She emphasized that the aid not only ensured their basic needs were met but also made them feel the warmth and care of the community.

Impact and Reflections

After the event, the volunteers shared their thoughts on the experience. Sunil Kumar mentioned that seeing the children's joy and satisfaction made the event deeply meaningful for him, and he expressed his eagerness to continue participating in similar charitable activities. Hemlata and Yashika echoed these sentiments, noting that being part of such an initiative was incredibly fulfilling and that they would remain committed to contributing to social causes in the future.

Conclusion

This event was more than just a distribution of supplies; it was an expression of society's compassion for orphanage children. Through the collaboration of IYDF and Global Moving Solution, these children were given moments of happiness and hope, helping them feel loved and supported as they navigate their journey of growth.

IYDF's partnership with Global Moving Solution highlights the vital role that social organizations play in supporting the development of children. By organizing events like this, IYDF not only provides material support but also delivers emotional comfort and encouragement. Moving forward, IYDF is committed to partnering with more caring organizations to extend help to children in need, lighting the way for their future.

