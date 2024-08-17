IYDF Partners with M/s. Shri Sai Multi Services to Plant the Seeds of Knowledge for Orphanage Children

PNN

Kannad (Maharashtra) [India] August 17: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with M/s. Shri Sai Multi Services to carry out a heartwarming aid event, providing essential educational supplies and life necessities to the children at Shri Ganesh Magaswargiya Vidyarthi Vastigruha orphanage.

Led by organizer Sunil Narayan Chandrahas, a dedicated team of volunteers including Ganesh Purushottam Mule, Shaukat Ali Shah, Arjun Sonaji Ghorpade, and Vijay Bairagi, arrived at the orphanage located in Sugar Factory, Kankavati Nagar at 1:00 PM. The team distributed notebooks, sketchbooks, pens, compasses, and other educational tools, as well as water bottles, sports equipment, snacks, and fruits to 85 orphaned children.

During the event, the volunteers engaged in meaningful conversations with the children, offering study tips and sharing fundamental knowledge to help lay a solid foundation for their futures. The orphanage director, Prakash Madhavrao Mangate, expressed his deep gratitude to IYDF and M/s. Shri Sai Multi Services, highlighting the positive impact these supplies will have on the children's daily learning.

Reflecting on the experience, Sunil Narayan Chandrahas said, "I am proud to have been part of this event, supporting underprivileged children in gaining access to quality education. This has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life, and I hold IYDF in the highest regard. Their trust and support are vital for these children in need, and I thank IYDF for giving me this opportunity."

The collaboration between IYDF and M/s. Shri Sai Multi Services underscores the importance of partnerships between businesses and social organizations in helping disadvantaged children. Through this event, they not only provided tangible assistance but also planted seeds of hope for the children's futures.

