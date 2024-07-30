IYDF Teams Up with Indian Enterprises to Provide Humanitarian Aid and Companionship to Orphanage Children

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], July 30: On this warm summer day, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Indian socially conscious enterprises Blink Communications and Wellness Mantra to conduct a humanitarian aid event titled "Backpack Blessings" at Satkarma Ashram Orphanage in Badlapur West. The event was organized by Manish Manoranjan Pawar, owner of Blink Communications/Wellness Mantra, and Rghavendra Anantrao Deshpande, Founder Trustee of Satkarma Ashram. The aim was to provide essential living and educational supplies to the children and to spend a joyful time with them.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from numerous volunteers, including Manoranjan Pawar, Shubhangi Pawar, Amit Jadhav, Asmita Chandrakant More, Komal Chandrakant More, and Vaibhav Pawar. These volunteers not only donated essential items but also engaged in interactive games with the children, bringing immense joy to their day. The aid materials provided included 23 backpacks, 23 pairs of boys' sandals, and 30 snack packs. The volunteers' warm interactions with the children made the afternoon unforgettable, with smiles lighting up their faces.

Under the leadership of Manish Pawar, Blink Communications/Wellness Mantra provided a significant amount of aid materials and actively participated in all aspects of the event. Manish Pawar stated, "Through such activities, we hope to bring more care and warmth to these children, allowing them to feel the love and concern of society."

The event was successfully held at Satkarma Ashram Orphanage, located at Sonivali Eranjad Road, Yadav Nagar, Badlapur West. The children were excited to receive various stationery items, such as notebooks, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, rulers, and stylish pencil cases, along with abundant food items including chips, mango drinks, biscuits, rice, and snacks. These school supplies will greatly facilitate their learning, and the food items brought happy smiles to the children's faces.

The "Backpack Blessings" event garnered widespread attention and praise from various sectors of society. Many people expressed their support on social media and their willingness to participate in future charitable activities. IYDF stated that they will continue to collaborate with more socially conscious enterprises and volunteers to conduct meaningful charity events, bringing warmth and care to more children in need.

This event not only provided tangible assistance to the children at the orphanage but also increased public awareness and support for children's charity work. We look forward to more kind-hearted individuals and enterprises joining this noble cause, contributing to a brighter future for these children.

