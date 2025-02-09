J-K Sericulture Development Department organises Mela to handhold farmers

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 9 : The Jammu and Kashmir Sericulture Development Department has organised 'Resham Kisan Mela' in Udhampur to promote value addition and diversification in the sericulture sector among cocoon farmers.

While inaugurating the Resham Kisan Mela 2025, Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai said, the purpose of this fair was to provide information and assistance regarding value addition to cocoon farmers.

"This will play a crucial role in the skill development and self-development of cocoon farmers...," she said.

Anchal Singh, a local farmer said, "We did not have facilities before...I have learnt a lot here at the fair. Compared to before, we are getting double the benefits from the initiatives brought in by the government..."

While speaking to ANI, Smita Devi, another farmer, shared her experience, saying, "Earlier, we used to discard produce if it got a stain on it. We are being taught here at the fair how to use the stained produce as well... This will benefit us a lot..."

