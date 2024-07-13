Jacqueline Fernandez speaks about benefits of a meatless diet at the Vegan India Conference in Mumbai

New Delhi (India) July 13 : 9th July 2024 The 3rd edition of the Vegan India Conference, presented by Vegan First – India's largest plant-based community and AAMATI was held in Mumbai on the 6-7 July at The Holiday Inn.

The conference was attended by 1000 delegates from more than 10 countries with 40+ exhibitors, 75+ speakers, who came together over 2 days across 5 conclaves & 35 panel discussions making the event a true harbinger of the blooming vegan ecosystem of India.

The other highlight of the conference was the mouth-watering, delectable spread of vegan food including crowd favourites like plant-based egg scramble canopies, guleri kebab, plant-based mutton seekh, veg kofta in makhani gravy, vegan moong dal halwa and gelatos to name just a few.

Guest of Honor, Jacqueline Fernandez shared her secrets to achieving fitness goals without meat in an in-depth discussion with co-panellists Kuntal Joisher, the world's 1st vegan to summit Mt. Everest, Arvind Krishna, actor and pro basketball player, and Palak Mehta, Founder and CEO of the Vegan India Conference.

Jacqueline spoke eloquently about the positive impact of her recent plant-based diet not only on her fitness and energy levels but also on the quality of her skin.

“I decided to go meatless 3 years ago, it has given me a lot of mental clarity and it has given me a lot of peace…it's not about aesthetics anymore. It's about being holistic and having a holistic approach to my lifestyle.” she said. She also narrated her experience with Mt. Everest Base Camp and expressed her wish to summit Mt. Everest.

“Vegan India Conference serves as the starting point for anyone looking to grow personally and professionally in the sector.” says Palak Mehta, Founder and CEO of Vegan First and Vegan India Conference.

Besides the insightful panels, the event also held awards to honor the global visionaries and change-makers in this sector. Guest of Honor, Jacqueline Fernandez presented the Fashion Innovation Icon-Vegan Leather Category Award to the Founder of AAMATI, Pratik Dadhania. AAMATI creates a sustainable and compassionate alternative to leather by converting mango waste into luxury leather.

Humanitarian Mohanji was awarded as the Global Voice of Compassion for his extraordinary work as the Founder of Mohanji Foundation, Ammucare Charitable Trust and active organizations in 50 countries across 6 continents. The award was presented by Guest of Honor, Mr. Kavin Shah, Chairman of AAMATI.

This event was a landmark moment for the plant-based ecosystem in India as it felicitated vegan alternatives, change-makers, professionals working towards a sustainable and compassionate world.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor