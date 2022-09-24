Jadu Tona Reh, a beautiful Hindi love song with superb Gujarati Garba, created by the collaboration of two Gujarati friends, is out now

To win over listeners’ hearts, the beautiful Hindi romance song “Jadu Tona Reh” with excellent Gujarati Garba was released today. Vidit Sharma and Adwitiya Verma play the lead roles in this song, and Prateek Gandhi is the composer. Two great buddies as well as businessmen, Jalaj Dave and Hiren Kumar, have produced another great masterpiece.

Building a business and taking risks require the confidence to confront impending obstacles and to continue working hard to attain your goals. The secret to success for these individuals is learning to tune out the negative chatter of others. Jalaj B. Dave was born in Anand, Gujarat, and is a successful businessman and the founder of SBT Entertainment. He currently resides in Gandhinagar. Another successful businessman from Gujarat, Mr. Hiren Bhai is the owner of S&H Entertainment. He’s from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Together, they are focusing on expanding their businesses and have developed a number of upcoming, lucrative Bollywood projects.

Zariya, the first song from their collaboration, was released on December 6, 2021. Vidit Sharma, who also starred in this song, will soon be featured in films produced by rival production companies SBT Entertainment and S&H Entertainment. A fantastic actor and former contestant on MTV’s Extreme Roadies, Vidit Sharma gained fame after delivering the unforgettable dialogue “Aaja tujhe Aasmaan par lai chalu” to Neha Dhupia on MTV’s Extreme Roadies.

In October, their newest short film, “Happy got Lucky,” will be released. Just like the title suggests, this film will make you the happiest with an incredible story and stunning scenes. Additionally, two new music videos from the International Tour Dubai and Gujarati movies will soon be made available to the audience to gain their love and admiration.

Their wholehearted efforts, the team’s dedication, and strong friendships are what make these collaborations successful. This encourages us to put forth a lot of effort and not to be envious of our friends—in fact, we should work with them to achieve success. Therefore, strive to achieve your dreams and keep an eye out for SBT Entertainment and S&H Entertainment’s outstanding projects. Views about the song are welcome in the comments. Check out this wonderful song “Jadu Tona Reh” on YouTube.

