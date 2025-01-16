Jagadguru Kripalu Ji Maharaj: World's Fifth Jagadguru Who Elevated Humanity

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 16: From the sacred Vedas to the revered Ramayana, all scriptures unequivocally declare that no entity is greater than a true Guru. A genuine Guru, having realized God, dispels ignorance, liberates souls from suffering, and bestows eternal bliss by uniting them with God.

This leads to an intriguing question: if nothing surpasses the Guru, how did the term Jagadguru come into being? The word Jagadguru originates from the scriptures and is reserved for the Divine, as encapsulated in the verse: Krishnam vande Jagadgurum "I bow to Krishna, the Guru of the universe."

Shankaracharya, The Adi Jagadguru

The revered tradition of Jagadgurus began with Adi Shankaracharya. At the time, society was engulfed by misconceptions and fallacies, creating widespread confusion about the scriptures and Vedas. Recognizing this spiritual crisis, the era's preeminent scholars resolved to designate a divine personality someone who had mastered all the scriptures and Vedic knowledge as Jagadguru. This individual would guide humanity out of doubt and lead them steadfastly on the path to God.

After Adi Shankaracharya, this exalted lineage was carried forward by Jagadguru Ramanujacharya, Jagadguru Nimbarkacharya, and Jagadguru Madhvacharya. However, an extraordinary 700-year interlude ensued, during which no spiritual luminary was honoured with the original title of Jagadguru. Finally, on January 14, 1957, the world was blessed with its fifth Jagadguru the divine and radiant personality of Bhagavadananta Shri Vibhushit Jagadguru 1008 Swami Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj. Today, many also recognize Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj as the visionary founder of Prem Mandir in Vrindavan.

Kashi Vidvat Parishad's Historic Recognition of Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj

At the tender age of 34, Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj was invited by the esteemed Kashi Vidvat Parishad to engage in a philosophical discourse. This elite council of 500 of India's most erudite scholars was entrusted with the sacred responsibility of recognizing Jagadgurus.

The unparalleled depth of Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj's scriptural knowledge and his embodiment of Bhakti Yoga left the scholars awestruck. Without dissent, they unanimously conferred upon him the title of Jagadguru, elevating him further to Jagadguruttam the supreme among all Jagadgurus. Since that historic day, Makar Sankranti, January 14, has been celebrated worldwide as Jagadguruttam Diwas.

Transformative Practice of Roopdhyan Meditation

After becoming Jagadguru, Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj embarked on an unrelenting mission to awaken spiritual consciousness across India. Undeterred by concerns for his health, he tirelessly traversed the nation, sharing the profound tenets of Sanatan Dharma with people from all walks of life. His message was clear: humanity has been trapped in the cycle of suffering for eternity, and the only path to true happiness is liberation from Maya and realization of God.

Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj expounded the path of devotion to Shri Radha-Krishna and introduced a practical meditative technique known as Roopdhyan. This advanced method of meditation involves visualizing and deeply connecting with one's chosen divine form of Shri Radha-Krishna, thereby cultivating divine love and devotion.

While emphasizing the supremacy of mental devotion over physical rituals, Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj revealed a profound truth: the mind is the true doer of all actions. The consequences of our deeds be they virtuous or sinful are determined by the intentions of the mind. Similarly, genuine devotion must emanate from the mind. Rituals, pilgrimages, and worship bear fruit only when imbued with heartfelt intent; devoid of mental engagement, these acts remain barren.

Elevating the Sanctity of the Jagadguru Title

Through unparalleled dedication, Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj devoted his entire life, until the age of 91, to the material and spiritual upliftment of humanity.

Beyond his monumental spiritual contributions, Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj established timeless institutions such as Prem Mandir in Shri Vrindavan Dham, Bhakti Mandir in Shri Kripalu Dham (Mangadh, near Prayagraj), and Kirti Mandir in Shri Barsana Dham. He also founded numerous charitable hospitals, schools, and colleges that continue to provide free services to uplift the underprivileged, embodying the spirit of selfless service.

In his life and teachings, Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj redefined and glorified the role of a Jagadguru, presenting to the world the living embodiment of a true spiritual leader. Through his boundless contributions, he elevated the prestige of the Jagadguru title, leaving an indelible legacy for generations to cherish.

