Jagran Lakecity University hosts the Seventh International Moot Court Competition, the second in collaboration with AUAP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 11 (/NewsVoir): The 2nd edition of the AUAP-JLU International Moot Court Competition, orgsed by the Moot Court Committee, Faculty of Law took place from 7th to 9th April at Jagran Lakecity University, Bhopal. The event, orgzed in collaboration with the Association of Universities of Asia and Pacific and powered by Judiciary Gold, an initiative by TopRankers marked the 7th edition of the JLU Moot Court Competition, attracting a large number of teams of national and international repute to compete against each other in advanced rounds.

The inaugural ceremony was observed by Justice (Rt.) Abhay Gohil, Retired Judge, Madhya Pradesh High Court, Dr Sandeep Shastri, Vice-Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University, Prof Dr Vivek Khare, Registrar, JLU, Dr Sachin Rastogi, Associate Dean, Faculty of Law, Dr Deevanshu Shrivastava, Head, Faculty of Law, other faculty members and students. The valedictory ceremony welcomed Vijay Chandra, Registrar, National Judicial Academy India as the chief guest, and Shiju P. Veetil, Senior Partner, IndiaLaw & Dr PC Kothari, President, District Bar Association Bhopal as the guest of honor.

The event, aimed to provide prospects for students to refine their mooting and legal skills, witnessed great enthusiasm and excitement among the participants and students.

The team from Symbiosis Law School, Pune comprising Madhumitha L, Dhruv Ram Kumar, and Arjav Sony were declared the winner, followed by the group from Christ (Deemed to be University) Bangalore including Jerin P Joju, Chirag Chhabra, and Prathap Karna Suhaas, who secured the second position.

The Faculty of Law at Jagran Lakecity University, in line with one of the four pillars of the university i.e., Industry Intervention envisions the holistic development of the students involved, providing platforms to synthesize ideas for gaining invaluable learning experiences in the legal field.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/NewsVoir)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor