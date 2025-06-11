Jagran Lakecity University Organises Dual Faculty Development Programs to Enhance Academic Excellence and Innovation

NewsVoir

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 11: Jagran Lakecity University (JLU), in collaboration with Association of Indian Universities (AIU) established an Academic and Administrative Development Centre (AADC) in May 2025. Two intensive Faculty Development Programs (FDPs) were conducted recently at the Centre aimed at improving the academic ecosystem of the state and equipping educators for future-forward teaching and research.

The first FDP, titled 'Assurance of Learning: Need and Practice', was held from 18th May to 4th June 2025. This program brought together senior academic leadership of the University including Pro Vice Chancellors, Deans, Heads of Schools, and senior faculty members. The sessions focused on aligning and refreshing the curriculum and course outlines of all programs at JLU, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and embedding Outcome-Based Education (OBE) into the university's academic framework.

Key objectives of this FDP included understanding the meaning, need, and relevance of OBE in the form of Assurance of Learning (AoL), specifying and designing learning outcomes for each student studying in the university. Outcome of every course offered in the university was aligned with the learning outcomes of the respective programs and ultimately the vision and mission of JLU.

Conducted through a combination of lectures, demonstrations, and hands-on practice, this FDP aimed to drive academic excellence by fostering reflective teaching practices, effective evaluation and assessments leading to measurable learning outcomes.

Parallelly, another futuristic FDP was organised from 26th May to 30th May 2025, focusing on the Impact of Artificial Intelligence in Teaching, Learning & Research. Open to all faculty and research staff in JLU as well as other universities in the region, this program explored the integration of AI tools and concepts in higher education. The sessions covered a broad spectrum of topics including What Every Educator Should Know About AI, AI Tools to Enhance Teaching-Learning, The Art of Prompting, Creating Effective Presentations for Teaching and Learning using AI and AI in Academic Research and Innovation.

Reflecting on these FDPs, Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Nilanjan Chattopadhyay said, " At Jagran Lakecity University, we believe that empowered educators are the foundation of transformative learning. These Faculty Development Programs are not just training sessionsthey are a reaffirmation of our commitment to excellence, innovation, and the future of education. By aligning with the vision of the NEP and embracing the possibilities of AI, we are equipping our faculty to lead with purpose, inspire with knowledge, and shape a generation ready to thrive in a dynamic world."

Eminent experts from academia and the tech industry led the sessions, offering insights, practical tools, and discussions on the ethical and effective use of AI in education.

Jagran Lakecity University's Academic and Administrative Development Centre (AADC) plays a crucial role in shaping the academic leadership and faculty capacities through its targeted programs. AADC focuses on contemporary pedagogy, research methodology, policy implementation, and academic innovation, making it a cornerstone of the university's pursuit of excellence.

