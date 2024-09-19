Jagran New Media Expands its Indic user Base and Launches Marathijagran.com - A Dedicated Portal for Marathi Speaking Audiences

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: Jagran New Media expands its digital footprint in the state of Maharashtra by launching MarathiJagran.com, a comprehensive news website specifically tailored for the Marathi-speaking community with a wide range of verified and credible content, including news, entertainment, business, lifestyle, and more, in the Marathi language.

Designed to cater to the unique interests and needs of Marathi-speaking readers, Marathi Jagran will offer a comprehensive range of content, including real-time news coverage, in-depth articles, engaging videos, and multimedia features. Expanding Jagran New Media's digital footprint in Maharashtra, the website will deliver news across various categories such as entertainment, markets, stocks, lifestyle, and astrology, all in the Marathi language. It will ensure timely updates on local news while also providing content with a national perspective. Through this initiative, readers will now gain access to Jagran Group's extensive news network, featuring factual and investigative reports from Jagran Prime and fact-checked stories from Vishwas News in Marathi.

The launch of Marathi Jagran has received formal commendations from esteemed leaders of Maharashtra, including Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party Chief (SP), Uddhav Thackeray, Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and President of Shiv Shena (UBT), and Nana Patole, President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. Their official endorsements acknowledge the platform's potential to effectively engage with the Marathi-speaking people and showcase the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra.

Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media, commented on the launch, stating, "Localization continues to be a key element in the digital landscape. With Marathi Jagran, we are expanding our footprint to connect more deeply with local and global Marathi-speaking audiences by providing content in their native language, following our ethos of DEI. This initiative is a part of our broader mission to enhance accessibility and cater to the diverse linguistic preferences of our audience across India with personalization. We're excited for this launch and will be soon expanding to more & more languages."

Rajesh Upadhyay, Editor-in-Chief, Jagran New Media, added, "The launch of Marathi Jagran marks a significant milestone for us in connecting with our audience on a more personal level. MarathiJagran.com will not only provide timely and relevant news to audiences worldwide but also celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra. We look forward to engaging with our readers and offering them a platform that reflects their voice and values with content that is data-backed, credible, and verified."

The Marathi Jagran website offers a user-friendly interface, ensuring that readers can easily navigate and access the content that interests them. The portal aims to become the go-to destination for Marathi-speaking individuals seeking news, entertainment, and lifestyle updates not only in India but internally as well.

The Marathi Jagran website is now live at marathijagran.com.

Jagran New Media has a reach of over 97.5 million users (*Comscore MMX Multi-Platform; March 2024) and has consolidated its position among the top news and information publishers in India. The company publishes multimedia content, which includes over 7,000 stories and 40 videos in a day.

JNM is committed to producing factual & credible content that empowers New India with Knowledge, Information & Voice towards an Inclusive & Progressive Society. The company has dedicated websites covering National & Hyperlocal news, which include www.jagran.com, www.naidunia.com, www.inextlive.com, www.punjabijagran.com, www.gujaratijagran.com, and english.jagran.com. A leading health website in 3 languages, www.onlymyhealth.com; women focus portal, www.herzindagi.com, in 3 languages; and a focused website for education, www.jagranjosh.com. A leading fact-checking website, www.vishvasnews.com, in 12 languages and an in-house production house, Rocketship Films (rocketshipfilms.com), also contributes to the offering.

