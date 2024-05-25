JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Alumni Meet 2024: Celebrating Connections, Inspiring Success

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 25: Alumni of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) from across the globe will meet in Bangalore for the highly anticipated Alumni Meet 2024 on June 1st, 2024. This event promises to be a celebration of camaraderie, nostalgia, and the enduring spirit of our alma mater.

The Alumni Meet 2024 offers a unique opportunity for graduates to reconnect with old friends, reminisce about shared experiences, and forge new connections that transcend time and distance. Whether you graduated last year or years ago, this event is a chance to come together as a community and celebrate the diverse achievements and contributions of our alumni. We are thrilled to welcome our alumni back to campus for this special event.

Highlights of the Alumni Meet 2024 include:

Networking opportunities: Connect with fellow alumni from diverse backgrounds and industries, fostering new friendships and professional connections.

Campus tours: Take a stroll down the memory lane and explore the latest developments on campus.

Social events: Enjoy cultural performances and interactions designed to foster a sense of community and camaraderie among attendees.

The Alumni Meet 2024 promises to be an unforgettable experience for all those who attend, serving as a testament to the endearing bond between JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) and its alumni worldwide.

To register click the link below:

https://alumni.jainuniversity.ac.in/events?cat=upcoming&search=%7B%7D

For any further assistance, Contact Prof. Sapthagiri @ +91 9880032882

