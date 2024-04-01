JAIN Group Launches JAIN Academy for Sporting Excellence (JASE): A Revolutionary Initiative to Foster Athletic & Academic Excellence

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 1: In a bid to nurture and support sports talent, JAIN Group has officially announced the launch of the JAIN Academy for Sporting Excellence (JASE). Known for providing world-class education and facilities, JAIN Group has now launched JASE to produce well-rounded athletes who have physical prowess, intellectual acumen, and emotional resilience. The launch of JASE can be observed as a significant step for aspiring athletes who wish to focus on their sports while not neglecting academics.

Spanning 350 acres, JASE is a premium Indian institute that offers a unique mix of advanced sports training and academic excellence to budding athletes. With its cutting-edge training techniques & comprehensive curriculum, JASE ensures holistic development for each of its athletes.

Dr Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) & Founder - Chairman, JAIN Group, stated, "At JASE, our vision is to create a breeding ground for excellence in sports, where talented individuals receive the guidance and support needed to become world-class athletes.". He further added, "We believe in nurturing the complete athlete - one who excels not only in their chosen sport but also in life."

Dr U.V.Shankar, Director of Sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), stated, "Not only to build a foundation of excellence in sports, but also a batch of winners who would not only make the institution proud, but strongly grow into achievers who would become OLYMPIANS and World class athletes".

Providing comprehensive sports science and mental conditioning programs to every athlete, JASE is a revolutionary initiative by the JAIN Group. Alongside its commitment to athletic development, JASE also upholds academic excellence, offering classes from Grade 5 to Grade 12 under the CBSE curriculum. The rich and diverse facilities of JASE include a fully-equipped gym, expert nutritionists' support, and comfortable and convenient hostel accommodation with modern amenities, fostering a conducive environment for athletes' rest and recovery. JASE ensures offering expert sports training by renowned champion athletes, like Olympian Gagan Ullalmath (Swimming), and International Champion shooter Rakesh Manpat, to name a few.

JAIN Group is an education provider and an entrepreneurship incubator in India. A leader in the education sector and a pioneer in the venture sector, JAIN Group has recently won the "Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar Award" from the Indian government for supporting and nurturing sports talent. Their students and alumni are the recipients of some of the top awards including the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, and Ekalavaya Award.

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has nurtured many accomplished athletes including Olympians, Arjuna Awardees and more. Some of our eminent players include:

1. ANUP SRIDHAR (Indian Badminton Player) 2008 Beijing Olympics

2. ROHAN BOPANNA (Indian Tennis Player) 2012 London Olympics & 2016 RIO Olympics Brazil

ARJUNA AWARDEES 2019

3. REHAN PONCHA (Indian Swimmer) 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing

4. SHIKHA TANDON (Indian Swimmer) 2004 Athens Olympics

5. GAGAN ULLALMATH (Indian Swimmer) London Olympics 2012

6. SRIHARI NATARAJ (Indian Swimmer) 3rd Youth Olympics 2018, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Also Qualified for 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics

7. ADITI ASHOK (Indian Professional Golfer) Youngest golfer at the Rio Olympics (male or female) Only woman golfer from India to play at Rio Olympics 2016 & Tokyo Olympics 2020

PARALYMPICS

8. SHARATH M GAYAKWAD (Indian Paralympic swimmer) First Indian swimmer to qualify for the 2012 London Paralympics

9. NIRANJAN MUKUNDAN (Indian Paralympic Swimmer) Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

For more information, visit https://jase.ac.in/

