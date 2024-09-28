Jaipur's top Heart Experts Highlight the impact of excessive exercise on heart

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 28: In the pursuit of building a muscular body, many youngsters are engaging in excessive workouts and consuming various supplements. However, they are unaware of the potential harm this can cause to their heart. With the rising cases of heart disease among young people, we spoke to renowned cardiologists in the city. They revealed that excessive gym workouts and the overconsumption of steroids or protein supplements can lead to coronary heart disease and heart rhythm disorders.

If You Feel Discomfort During Exercise, Get Tested First -

Chairman of Priyanka Heart Care Centre and senior interventional cardiologist Dr. G.L Sharma explained that You only need 150 minutes of exercise per week, or 30 minutes per day for five days. This is beneficial for both physical and mental health. If you feel discomfort during exercise, you should stop immediately. Before engaging in any high-intensity workout, it is recommended to get tested.

Irregular Heartbeat is important sign -

Dr. Rahul Singhal, Senior Cardiac Electrophysiologist at Fortis Hospital, explained that regular exercise strengthens the heart muscles. However, over-exercising or exceeding the 150-minute guideline can increase the risk of heart-related problems. These include sudden cardiac arrest, heart attack, and life-threatening heart rhythm issues. Hence, it's crucial to exercise with caution.

Those Who Stopped Working Out During the Pandemic Are at Higher Risk -

Dr. Kush Kumar Bhagat, Senior Cardiologist at Eternal Hospital, mentioned that people who stopped exercising during the pandemic and have now resumed their old routine are at higher risk of experiencing problems during workouts. It is advisable to gradually increase the duration and intensity of exercise based on one's capacity.

Excess Protein Powder Consumption Increases Heart Attack Risk -

Dr. Rudra Dev Pandey, Senior interventional cardiologist at Suvira Hospital, pointed out that excessive exercise combined with high intake of protein powder is extremely harmful to the body. This can cause a sudden rise in blood pressure, leading to an increased heart rate. This is one of the reasons for heart attacks among young people. Additionally, long-term use of steroids increases the risk of coronary artery disease. Even short-term steroid use can cause permanent damage to the heart.

