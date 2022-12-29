Jammu to have 5,200-tonne cold storage facility, construction work begins

Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture Production Department) in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday launched construction work for a 5,200-tonne size cold storage in Talab Tillo area.

The cold store is being constructed by J&K Agro Industries Development Corporation Limited, estimated to cost Rs 22 crore. The infrastructure would come up under the NABARD loan scheme.

The additional chief secretary visited and inspected the site and overviewed the construction work.

According to an official release, this cold storage facility will be used for storing fresh fruits and vegetables, dry fruits, dairy products, flowers, meat, fish and other products benefitting the farmers of Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur, Jammu, Kathua, and Samba.

This cold store will be the largest government post-harvest facility in the Jammu region.

The statement said Dulloo directed the managing director of J&K Agro Industries Development Corporation and others concerned to complete the project in a time-bound manner so that this vital facility could be provided to the stakeholders as early as possible.

( With inputs from ANI )

