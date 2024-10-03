Jan Aushadhi Kendras achieves record sales of Rs 200 crore in September

New Delhi [India], October 3 : Jan Aushadhi Kendras under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has achieved record sales of Rs 200 crore in September, the highest monthly sales in the history of the PMBJP, Ministry of Chemicals and fertilizers said in a statement.

The sales in September 2023 stood at Rs 141 crore, which highlights a significant 42 per cent growth on a year-to-year basis.

Overall up to September 2024, there has been 31.20 per cent total annual growth as the sales target of Rs. 913.30 crore has already been achieved, as per the statement.

Almost 10 lakh people daily purchase medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras, it added.

The Kendras, under the PMBJP, have sold medicines worth Rs. 6100 crore in the last 10 years which has led to estimated savings of Rs. 30,000 crore for the citizens as compared to the branded medicines, as per the ministry's statement.

Under the PMBJP, a medicine is priced on the principle of a maximum of 50 per cent of the average price of the top three branded medicines.

The price of Jan Aushadhi Medicines, surgical devices, and nutraceutical products are cheaper at least by 50 per cent and in some cases, by 80 per cent to 90 per cent of the market price of branded medicines available in the market, the statement added.

It further added that the PMBI has already been progressing at a very fast pace towards achieving the target of 25000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in India. It has established a total of 13,822 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country as of September 30, 2024, as per the statement.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers announced PMBJP with the goal of providing quality generic medications at affordable prices to everyone.

As part of the programme, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) are designated locations that offer generic medications to national residents at reduced prices.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor