Jan Dhan account holders can withdraw money upto ₹10,000 even when they don't have money in account

If you also have JanDhan account then this news is important for you. Apart from this, Jandhan Yojana account also offers many facilities. Meanwhile, the Central Government opens a Zero Balance Savings Account under the Pradhan Mantri Jandhan Yojana. It also includes accident insurance, overdraft facility, chequebook and many other benefits.

How to get 10 thousand rupees?

Under Pradhan Mantri Jandhan Yojana, even if you do not have balance in your account, overdraft facility of up to Rs 10,000 is available. This facility is similar to a short term loan. Earlier this amount was 5 thousand rupees. The government has now increased it to Rs 10,000.

What is the rule?

The maximum age limit for overdraft facility in PM Jandhan account is 65 years. Your Jan Dhan account must be at least 6 months old to avail the overdraft facility. If not, you only have an overdraft of up to Rs 2,000.

What is Jandhan account?

The Prime Minister's Jandhan Yojana (PMJDY) is the most ambitious financial program, ensuring access to banking / savings and deposit accounts, money, loans, insurance, pensions. This account can be opened at any bank branch or business representative (bank friend) outlet. PMJDY account is being opened with zero balance.

How to open an account?

If you want to open your Jandhan account, go to the nearest bank. Fill in the Jandhan account form there. Provide all the information you need there. The applicant will have to provide information about name, mobile number, name of bank branch, address, nominee (heir), occupation / employment, annual income, number of household members, SSA code or ward number, village code (village number). Also, according to the information on PMJDY's website, you can open your Jandhan account on the basis of passport, driving license, PAN card number, voting card, MNREGA job card signed by state government officials. Any citizen living in India who is above 10 years of age can open a Jan Dhan account.