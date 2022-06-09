Janani.Life launches Kindly; aims to raise awareness on sexual performance for men and hormonal wellness for women

Sexual performance and hormonal health contribute to an individual's mental, physical, and social well-being. Kindly, a brand that provides a healthy and productive lifestyle to all, has launched first-of-its-kind sexual wellness and hormonal health-focused services.

A holistic sexual performance and a lifestyle brand for all, offers discreet, non-judgmental, convenient, end-to-end solutions.

Kindly is the first Asian company to focus on sperm health and launch an at-home semen testing service and a full-stack service that includes doctor consultations, nutraceuticals, and at-home diagnostics to address lifestyle orders. On a mission to raise awareness and spark conversations around its value proposition, the brand has recently onboarded renowned Bollywood actor Dino Morea as its Director of Impact.

Previously operating in the reproductive health space, Kindly's founders Nilay Mehrotra and Raj Garg identified a gap in the market after graduating from the Y Combinator 2022 batch and realized that men and women are looking for help beyond reproductive health. They are seeking comprehensive lifestyle solutions that boost their productivity, self-esteem, and overall health. Kindly has pioneered at-home semen testing with top-of-the-line technology that has been used by more than 3000 customers in the past 2-3 months alone.

Nilay Mehrotra, CEO, Kindly said, "After graduating from Y Combinator batch 2022, we realized we need a more robust brand which can address multiple lifestyle disorders, sexual performance, and hormonal wellness.

Hence, we built a more holistic full-stack solution around men and women's overall performance and lifestyle conditions. Through Kindly, we are working on creating a safe platform for men and women to talk about sperm health, menstrual health, and overall sexual performance without fear of being judged and get the proper guidance and treatment from empathetic experts."

Keeping in mind both the genders; Kindly has been categorized as Kindly His and Kindly Hers. Kindly His predominantly leads the conversation about sexual performance, sperm health and other lifestyle disorders. Likewise, Kindly Hers focuses on women's holistic wellness, offering products and services for sexual, menstrual and hormonal wellness.

The Bengaluru-based startup blends technology and empathetic medical expertise to provide an end-to-end research-backed solution for sperm health and sexual performance for men, PCOS, irregular periods and period pain for women, and low libido for both men and women.

On the back of its massive traction, the brand is eyeing category expansion while growing its presence from 5 cities to 40 cities in the next couple of months. Focused on providing at-home diagnostics and treatment, Kindly plans to amass 130 million consumers in India and expand its services to the global markets by the end of this year.

