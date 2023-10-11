Japan Foundation Launches Sixth Annual Japanese Film Festival 2023 in India Starting from Delhi

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 11: Japan Foundation announces the launch of the sixth edition of its Japanese Film Festival (JFF) in India in association with PVR INOX. This annual edition will be held in 7 cities, starting in Delhi from 12th - 15th October at PVR Saket (Anupam). This will be followed by Hyderabad and Chennai from 2nd - 5th November at PVR Next Galleria Mall, Punjagutta, (Hyderabad), and PVR Escape, Express Avenue, (Chennai), Mumbai and Bengaluru from 7th - 10th December at PVR ICON Infinity mall, Andheri West, (Mumbai), and INOX Mantri Square Mall, (Bengaluru), and finally Kolkata and Pune from 18th - 21st January at INOX South City, (Kolkata), and PVR ICON Pavilion Mall, (Pune).

The sixth edition of the festival, in association with PVR INOX, aims to screen 10 critically acclaimed and popular titles made by award-winning casts and crews. Each title offers insightful stories about morality and human behavior, moving and thought-provoking tales about family, support, social identity and exclusion, and enlightening narratives about the realities of adult life. Beloved anime from the Detective Conan franchise and the first animation film by legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki will also be screened at the festival.

With regards to this year's festival, Koji Sato, Director General of the Japan Foundation New Delhi, stated, "Cinema fans in India are quite familiar with Japanese films and are eager to watch more of them on the big screen. In response to the demand of our Indian audience, the Japan Foundation launched the Japanese Film Festival (JFF) in 2017, and we have been committed to offering the best selection of Japanese films ever since. We are working tirelessly to ensure that the sixth edition of the Japanese Film Festival 2023 provides the best cinematic experience, with a thoughtful selection of films that capture the essence of contemporary Japanese cinema."

The Japanese Film Festival will showcase an exciting lineup, including the much-anticipated 'We Made a Beautiful Bouquet,' written by famed screenwriter Yuji Sakamoto, who bagged the Best Screenplay award for 'Monster' at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in 2023. The festival will also screen a 4k remastered edition of 'Lupin The 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro,' a beloved anime film directed by Hayao Miyazaki in 1979. In addition, selected masterpieces such as 'A Man', 'Anime Supremacy!,' 'Father of the Milky Way Railroad,' 'Intolerance,' 'MONDAYS: See you "this" week!,' 'Detective Conan the Movie: Crossroad in the Ancient Capital,' 'Detective Conan: Episode "ONE"', 'Detective Conan the Movie: The Last Wizard of the Century,' will be screened at JFF 2023. The films will be screened in Japanese with English subtitles for the viewer's convenience across select PVR INOX's Multiplex and will offer the Indian audience a chance to experience the culture, art, and life of Japan.

The Japan Foundation is Japan's only institution dedicated to carrying out comprehensive international cultural exchange programs throughout the world. With the objective of deepening mutual understanding between the people of Japan and other countries and regions, our various activities and information services create opportunities for interpersonal interactions. The Japan Foundation develops programs in three different fields-Arts and Cultural Exchange, Japanese-Language Education Overseas, and Japanese Studies and Global Partnerships.

The Japan Foundation has a global network consisting of the Tokyo headquarters, the Kyoto Office, two Japanese-language institutes, and 26 overseas offices in 25 countries. The Japan Foundation, New Delhi, was officially established in January 1994 and since then has been carrying out the Foundation's programs thoroughly.

For further information, please visit: www.jpf.go.jp/e/index.html or nd.jpf.go.jp.

"JFF (Japanese Film Festival)" was first held in 2016 in ASEAN countries and Australia and expanded its area to China and India in 2017 and to Russia in 2018. In our efforts to promote Japanese culture in India, the Japan Foundation believes that Japanese media, such as films and anime, are extremely fundamental. The Japanese Film Festival, the Japan Foundation's annual film festival, has been successful in spreading the mesmerizing Japanese cinema in the country. By showcasing contemporary Japanese films in theatres across the nation, we are creating a unique experience for cinema enthusiasts. Besides, through our projects, we cultivate the film market in this country and have a continuous impact on the audience and commercial activities.

For further information, please visit: jff.jpf.go.jp.

This festival is supported by Geek Pictures (Creative Partner) and Comix Wave Films (Sponcer).

