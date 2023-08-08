Japanese Superfood Natto Is Now Available in India

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 8: Daily Need Exim Pvt Ltd announces that it has started importing Natto, a traditional Japanese health food, into India and selling it through its online shop "MAIN DISH.in". Natto brings a new option to the Indian food culture and is an ideal choice for people pursuing a balanced diet.

What is Natto and What is its benefit

Natto is a fermented food made from softened soya beans that have been boiled or steamed and fermented by the bacillus natto, and has long been popular in Japanese food culture and is an essential part of the Japanese diet.

Natto has recently attracted worldwide attention due to its rich nutritional value and health benefits.

It contains abundant protein and Bacillus natto, a type of lactic acid bacteria, improves the intestinal environment and promotes digestion. Furthermore, it is rich in vitamin K2, which plays an important role in maintaining bone health, and the enzyme Nattokinase promotes blood circulation and helps prevent blood clots.

In recent years, there has been an increase in demand for Japanese food in India, as well as a rise in health awareness, and with this, fermented foods have become more popular.

MAIN DISH.in is committed to providing health and nutrition to Indian consumers by enabling them to experience the taste of Natto.

How can one get Natto

It’s at MAIN DISH.in

MAIN DISH.in opened its fifth branch in Kolkata in August 2023, in order to deliver its products to more people in India. Now it has 5 branches, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata. From these places, delivery can be done to the areas nearby (Pune, Ahmedabad, Mysore, Hyderabad).

In addition to Natto, MAIN DISH.in sells a wide range of Japanese seafood and groceries such as Bluefin tuna and Yellowtail (Hanachi), Edamame, Soy sauce, Shiitake mushrooms, Kelp, Udon noodles, Tofu and so on.

To know more about MAIN DISH.in. One can visit ‘www.maindish.in’ and place the order and get it delivered to their doorstep.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor