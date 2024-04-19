Javed Ali Records Song for Speed India Entertainment and HGV, Actor Afzal Shaikh Stars in Venkatesh Hegde and Sonu Pal’s Video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] April 19: The recording of a beautiful song in the voice of famous Bollywood singer Javed Ali, who sang the song from Ajay Devgn’s recent release film Maidaan, was completed in Mumbai. The music of this song of producers Venkatesh Hegde and Sonu Pal has been composed by Kirpal Singh, he has also written its lyrics.

Actor Afzal Shaikh will be seen in its video. While talking to the media during the recording of the music video being made under the banner of Speed India Entertainment in association with Hema Global Ventures Private Limited (HGV), singer Javed Ali said that this is a very lovely song which was written beautifully by Kirpal Singh and composed brilliantly. I congratulate and best wishes to its producers Venkatesh Hegde and Sonu Pal for making a good video.

Composer Kirpal Singh said that we all are extremely grateful to Javed Ali that by giving voice to this song, he has taken it to a different level.

Producer Venkatesh Hegde said that with Sonu Pal we are making many music videos and many projects. This song is very beautiful and Javed Ali has made it even better by singing it.

Actor Afzal Shaikh said that I am very happy and excited that my career in Bollywood is going to start with a song sung by Javed Ali.

Producer Sonu Pal said that the video will be shot in May and there are plans to release it by June. The search is on for a beautiful actress opposite Actor Afzal Shaikh.

