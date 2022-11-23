Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority inaugurates continuous marine water quality monitoring station

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority in association with the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, developed a continuous marine water quality monitoring station (CMWQMS) and launched an electric environmental monitoring vehicle (EV) at the port site.

The monitoring station and vehicle were inaugurated by Sanjay Sethi, Chairman of the port in the presence of Unmesh Sharad Wagh, Deputy Chairman along with all the other heads of department of the port.

The continuous water quality system and electric monitoring vehicle will assist in managing the marine water and air quality in the port area, regulating the environmental quality within the port area, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

Through this, the port will be able to reduce the greenhouse gas footprint of vehicles, in addition to checking compliance with environmental quality around the port estate through water quality stations data, such as temperature, pH, dissolved oxygen, ammonia, conductivity, nitrate, salinity, turbidity, and TDS of marine water a database on marine water quality is essential for maintaining hygienic standards in the marine environment. The E-Vehicle also substantiates the ongoing ambient air and noise monitoring activities at the port.

"JNPA is committed to achieving leadership in sustainability and creating value for the trade - depicted across the economic, social, and environmental parameters. JNPA always thrives on being an environmentally responsible port. The Continuous Marine Water Quality Monitoring Station and launch of E- Vehicles is yet another step towards commitment to sustainable development," chairman Sethi said.

Further, the ministry's statement said the port authority has initiated various environmental upgradations and Green Port Initiatives like a Sewage Treatment Plant, Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS), Comprehensive Solid Waste Management Facility, LEDs lamps replaced in the Port area and township, E RTGCS, Shore power supply, Rejuvenation of Water Body near Sheva Temple and Sheva Foothill at JNPA, Initiative for the ease of Traffic at Centralized Parking Plaza, Port Green Cover including Mangroves Management, Oil Spill Response, etc. Power requirement is from renewable energy, and has also switched to LED lights at the Port area to lower energy consumption & decrease carbon footprint.

( With inputs from ANI )

