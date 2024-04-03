Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) achieves record throughput of 6.43 million TEUs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 : Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), located in Mumbai, has marked a milestone by achieving its highest-ever throughput of 6.43 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) during the fiscal year 2023-24.

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, this achievement surpasses the previous record of 6.05 million TEUs recorded in the fiscal year 2022-23, showcasing the Port's continuous upward trajectory in container handling.

Compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year, which witnessed a throughput of 6.05 million TEUs, the recent achievement represents a notable 6.27 per cent increase in total throughput, highlighting the Port's exceptional performance and efficiency in managing container traffic.

In addition to the container throughput, the total traffic handled at JNPA during the period from April 2023 to March 2024 reached 85.82 million metric tons.

This reflects a 2.33 per cent increase compared to the 83.86 million metric tons handled during the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

The breakdown of container traffic reveals significant handling capacities across various terminals within JNPA. Notably, 2.03 million TEUs were handled at BMCT, 1.59 million TEUs at APMT, 1.13 million TEUs at NSICT, 1.11 million TEUs at NSIGT, 0.56 million TEUs at NSFT, and 7,978 TEUs at NSDT, showcasing the Port's diverse and efficient operations, read the press release.

Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Chairman of JNPA, expressed immense pride in announcing this significant milestone.

He emphasized the Port's dedication to establishing itself as a premier gateway for EXIM trade and credited the achievement to the unwavering commitment of the entire team.

Wagh highlighted the Port's initiatives aimed at facilitating ease of doing business, including the centralized parking plaza, single window clearance, and various other initiatives.

Wagh said, "We take immense pride in announcing this significant milestone. It underscores our dedication to establishing the Port as a premier gateway for EXIM trade. This accomplishment reflects the unwavering commitment of our team to delivering top-notch services, including the centralized parking plaza, single window clearance and various other initiatives, which facilitate the ease of doing business."

He added, "I extend my gratitude to all our partners and stakeholders for their continued trust and support. JNPA remains steadfast in its mission to contribute to the nation's economic advancement."

JNPA, established on May 26, 1989, has evolved from a bulk cargo terminal to become the premier container port in India, read the press release.

Operating five container terminals NhavaSheva Free Port Terminals (NSFT), Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), Nhava Sheva (India) Gateway Terminal (NSIGT), Basic Medical Coding Training (BMCT), and Application Pools And Multimedia Terminals (APMT)- the Port also manages a Shallow Water Berth for general cargo and a Liquid Cargo Terminal.

Spanning across 277 hectares of land, JNPA also operates a multi-product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) with state-of-the-art infrastructure, aimed at boosting export-oriented industries in India.

