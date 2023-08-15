Jay Patel & Vishwaraj Jadeja Paid Tribute to Indian Soldiers at the World’s Highest Motorable Road

New Delhi (India), August 15: The entrepreneur, filmmaker, Jay Patel along with the ice skating sports professional Vishwaraj Jadeja paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who laid their lives for the country by hoisting the national flag at the World’s Highest Motorable Road (19,024 feet) which is in Umling La in the Ladakh region of Jammu & Kashmir.

This is the highest commendation to the nation by Jay Patel and Vishwaraj Jadeja who reached the World’s Highest Motorable Road Pass by bikes. They both feel triumphed and this is certainly the best moment of their lives. There is feeling of happiness and gratitude towards the Indian soldiers and freedom fighters because of whom we all are able to live an independent and peaceful life. Moreover, they both feel proud and honoured by achieving this feat on the occasion of freedom fighters day.

Vishwaraj Jadeja has made the country proud by representing India in the Ice Skating World Cup 2022 which was held at Heerenveen, the Netherlands. Vishwaraj Jadeja has 71 national records to his name; he has a strong chance of representing the country in the Winter Olympics and his track record at the European Ice Skating Circuit is superb.

Vishwaraj Jadeja comes from a family of sportspersons and he also chose to walk of the same path on which his family members have walked but he chose the sport of Ice Skating which is not much popular in the country and no proper facilities are available in India at the moment as well. Vishwaraj tried a lot to get sponsorship but after many rejections, India’s fastest long-distance ice skater got lucky as Jay Patel and Indian actor Randeep Hooda came forward to help him.

Currently, Jay Patel has travelled all the way from New York to the Himalayas where Vishwaraj Jadeja will get trained.

