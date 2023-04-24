JBCN International School Parel Cricket Championship was an Immersive 4-day Cricket Extravaganza

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (/NewsVoir): JBCN International School, Parel, Mumbai played host to a cricket championship like no other. In a bid to promote gender equality in sports; the JBCN International School, Parel Cricket Championship 2023 featured not only PYP boy's teams and MYP boys teams but what made this event special was the participation of the girls teams from the top 8 IB schools in Mumbai; making it a breakthrough moment for girls' cricket in Mumbai, much like the Women's Premier League, which has been a huge success. The tournament highlighted the need for more recognition and support for women's sports. It was a platform for young girls to showcase their talent and potential in cricket who displayed a fantastic performance that left the audience in awe.

The thrilling finale saw the PYP boys' team from JBCN Parel emerge as champions in their category by 9 wickets and JBCN International School, Oshiwara were runners up. The MYP boys' team from Hill Spring International School won by 5 wickets and B. D. Som International School were the runners up in this category. JBCN International School, Oshiwara won the girls' cricket tournament by 3 runs and it was a nail biting experience. JBCN International School, Parel were the runners up in this category.

The girls' cricket tournament garnered immense love and attention from parents, learners, teaching as well as non-teaching staff. The parent community was overwhelmed with the performance of the girls' cricket team. These learners showcased stellar performances and were applauded for their team work.

JBCN International School, Oshiwara, JBCN International School, Parel, JBCN International School, Chembur, Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA), B. D. Som International School, Hill Spring International School, Kanakia International School, Mount Litera School International, NEXT School were the eminent IB schools participating in the cricket championship.

On concluding the event, Kunal Dalal, Managing Director of JBCN Education, said, "I'm thrilled with the sportsmanship and dedication shown by all the teams. I strongly believe that sports act as a catalyst in building changemakers of tomorrow. All the learners gave their best shot and contributed immensely to the success of this championship. The championship was a testament to the exceptional sporting culture of the participating schools and it provided a great platform for young cricket enthusiasts to showcase their talents and skills. I am particularly impressed with the girls' team, who received a lot of love and attention from the audience for their outstanding performances. We are committed towards our agenda of sports for both boys as well as girls and will be undertaking various initiatives throughout the year for this. We're already looking forward to hosting the championship again next year, and we aim to make it bigger and better each year. Our goal is to create a platform for young cricket enthusiasts to shine."

The girls' team at JBCN International School has gained a committed parent squad that will help them elevate their skills to the next level, they are now gearing up for rigorous training sessions to prepare themselves for the upcoming season ball cricket game.

JBCN Education is a progressive group of schools that have been a pioneer in the field of education for over three decades. With a strong base of over 5000 learners and 700 plus globally trained teachers, JBCN International School provides unparalleled education through its 'Educreative' learning experiences, which serve as a cornerstone for lifelong learning.

JBCN Education has a network of four International Schools across Borivali, Parel, Oshiwara and Chembur in Mumbai that offer a range of curricula viz. the IB's (PYP & DP), CAIE (CP, IGCSE, A levels) & ICSE. Founded by Pinky Dalal, JBCN International School is powered by a dynamic team driven by a strong vision, and it incorporates cutting-edge educational practices embraced globally. Its Managing Directors, Kunal Dalal and Hemali Dalal, have synergised their expertise and experience in school management, finance, banking, and marketing towards creating a premier group of educational institutions. These institutions aim to create a future legacy of learners who are the changemakers of tomorrow.

