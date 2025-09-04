JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon Returns with its 14th Edition - Calls Runners to Go 'Back to Roots'

PNN

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: One of India's most loved and iconic hill runs, the JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon Powered By MALA's (JBG SHHM), is all set to return with its 14th edition on 14 September 2025. Organised entirely by the passionate volunteers of the Satara Runners Foundation (SRF), the event is known not only for its scenic and challenging route but also for its heart, people, purpose, and pursuit of getting better.

This year's theme, "Back to Roots - Run • Reconnect • Rediscover • Rewild", invites participants to reflect on the very origins of movement. From ancient times, running was a matter of survival, as it involved chasing food or fleeing predators. Until today, running helps us reconnect with nature, rediscover our inner strength, and reset our lives. The 2025 edition is a celebration of this primal spirit, blending culture, fitness, and community like never before.

T-Shirt Launch & Community Recognition

The official launch of the theme-led T-shirt and medal designstook place recently in Satara. The event was graced by:

- Shri Santosh Patil, Collector of Satara

- Shri Tushar Doshi (IPS), SP of Satara

- Mr. Gaurav Jajodia, Director, Jai Balaji Group

- Mr. Hussain Mala, Director, Mala's Fruit Products

- Ms. Meena Dave, CEO, India Cares Foundation

- Mr. Nishant Maheshwari, CEO, Sportiz

As part of the initiative, 8 school principals from Satara were also felicitated, marking the start of a long-term vision to integrate sports culture in schools through JBG SHHM's philanthropy programme.

JBG SHHM Philanthropy Initiative: Sport Belongs in Classrooms

This year, JBG SHHM takes its 'Back to Roots' theme beyond the race track, extending its impact to children across rural Maharashtra. Partnering with the India Cares Foundation, the 2025 edition focuses on promoting a sporting culture among young children by equipping schools with much-needed sports equipment.

Over the past few years, India's sporting heroes have increasingly emerged from tier-two cities and rural towns. Yet, most schools still treat sport as an extracurricular activity, not as an integral part of learning. SHHM believes sport is education, fuel for confidence, discipline, and equity.

Through this initiative, 8 schools around Satara will be supported, directly impacting 1,000+ children, providing them with equipment for sports such as basketball, football, cricket, chess, carrom, and athletics. This will ensure improvedattendance and engagement - schools offering structured sports activities see up to a 30% better attendance, aid in enhanced mental health as sports reduce anxiety, build focus, and improve classroom participation, gift a life skill for the future where discipline, teamwork, and adaptability developed on the field translate directly to professional success and build equity & Inclusion as sports empower even those who struggle academically, allowing every child to shine.

As Dr. Sandeep Kate, Founder & Chief Believer of Satara Runners Foundation, explains:

"When we started this in 2012, we simply wanted to make Satara healthier. We never imagined it would become a movement. Today, JBG SHHM is not just a race but a reunion of purpose-driven people. This year's theme, 'Back to Roots', reflects our belief that running, like life, is most fulfilling when you stay grounded. Helping children play is as important as helping them study. This initiative ensures that while our runners reconnect with their roots, our children, too, get a chance to build theirs through play, health, and opportunity.

What's New in 2025?

- Theme-led T-shirt & Medal Designs - Inspired by Warli art and tribal motifs, paying homage to cultural roots and Indian runners.

- New Proprietary Registration Platform - Designed for smoother and faster access.

- Charity Bibs Initiative - Proceeds channelled towards sports equipment for schoolchildren in rural Maharashtra.

- Community-Driven Practice Runs - 16 Sunday Long Runs and the Satara to Comrades (S2C) programme, supporting Indian Comrades participants.

Partner Voices

- Satara Collector Shri Santosh Patil mentioned that,

"Satara was once the capital of the Maratha Empire and is now well known as the Rajdhani of Marathon Running."

- SP Shri Tushar Doshi said that,

"JBG SHHM is now a fitness movement. I am going to run 21 K along with many Police officers from across the state."

- Dr. Avinash Shinde, Race Director, JBG SHHM 2025, adds,

"This event is special because it's not built by a corporation. It's built by the community. We've launched a new platform, trained hundreds through our runs, and continued to put our runners and partners at the centre of everything."

- Mr. Gaurav Jajodia, MD & CEO, Jai Balaji Group, Title Sponsor of the event for the third year, shares,

"The partnership with SHHM has been deeply rewarding. It aligns with our belief in driving positive impact through community engagement. To see thousands run with such spirit and pride under the JBG banner is a privilege."

- Mr. Hussain Mala, Director, Mala's Fruit Products, says,

"JBG SHHM is powered by passion, much like Mala's. As the 'Powered By' sponsor, we are proud to contribute to the energy that fuels this amazing event for the second year!"

- Mr. Punit Balan, MD, Punit Balan Group, the EXPO & Lounge Partner, echoes the sentiment:

"JBG SHHM is more than a race; it's a vibe. From the expo to the finish line, we're proud to add vibrancy and support to one of India's most loved running Half Marathons."

Legacy of JBG SHHM

- Ranked among the Top 10 Toughest & Most Scenic Half Marathons in the World

- 3-Time Guinness World Record Holder

- Hosted runners from 300+ cities

- India's largest volunteer-driven race

- Known as India's own Ultra Half Marathon

- Home to a buzzing Fitness Expo with 30,000+ footfall

- Famous for Community Led hydration stations, Puneri Dhol pathaks, and cheering squads

For Runners, By Runners

For veterans, JBGSHHM is an emotion. For first-timers, it's the beginning of a love story with the hills. For partners, it's an opportunity to connect with one of India's most powerful health-conscious communities.

Registrations for 2025 opened and closed in just over an hour in April, with record demand. Charity Bibs followed in May, enabling more runners to participate while supporting this cause.

To know more, visit: www.runsatara.com

