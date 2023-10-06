Jeeva Organic is now "Great Place to Work" Certified

India PR Distribution

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], October 6: Jeeva Organic Pvt Ltd has been Great Place to Work® Certified™ in India (from October 2023 to October 2024)! With a team comprising over 230 dedicated employees, the company has established its presence in various locations, including three offices in Bhubaneswar, one in Bangalore (Bengaluru), and an upcoming manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh. Jeeva Organic's ongoing expansion reflects its steadfast commitment to cultivating a positive workplace culture while consistently delivering cutting-edge software solutions & top-quality wholesale natural ingredients. The company takes pride in its journey thus far and eagerly anticipates the promising horizons ahead.

Embracing this achievement, Deepak Jena, Founder & CEO of Jeeva Organic said, "Take Care of Your Employees and They'll Take Care of Your Business."

Additionally, Jena emphasized his belief in the power of a thriving workplace culture. He said, "Our team, of over 200 employees, is at the heart of our success, and it is their dedication, trust, and well-being that fuels our journey. We are committed to creating an environment where every member can grow, innovate, and flourish. This recognition from Great Place to Work® reaffirms our commitment to our exceptional team and our mission to deliver excellence in wholesale natural ingredients."

Jeeva Organic, a globally recognized IT software solutions company specializing in the nutraceutical industry, stands out for its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. This dedication has firmly established the company as a prominent and respected name in the industry, with a track record of resounding success and a relentless pursuit of quality.

The company's core expertise lies in the development and delivery of intelligent systems that effectively streamline business processes and enable scalable production. Their solutions are designed to cater specifically to the needs of the Dietary Business Industry, with a strong emphasis on B2B trading. Jeeva Organic offers a comprehensive range of services, including business data solutions, ERP implementations, and database services, all of which are tailored to benefit various organizational departments.

In addition to their prowess in the technology sector, Jeeva Organic also operates an online marketplace (https://www.jeevaorganic.com) specializing in the trade of bulk raw ingredients. This diverse approach showcases their commitment to providing holistic solutions to the industry and underscores their mission to transform lives through technological advancements.

With a solid foundation built on excellence, innovation, and a dedication to quality, Jeeva Organic continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the nutraceutical industry, offering cutting-edge solutions and opportunities for businesses worldwide.

