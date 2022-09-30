Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett. Dan Jewett's name was removed from MacKenzie Scott's group of fellow ultra-wealthy individuals pledging to give away half their wealth before they die as well, The Independent reported. Dan Jewett had promised to join in on MacKenzie Scott's pledge when the couple got married.

MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett married in 2021. Dan Jewett was a teacher at a private School in Seattle before his marriage to MacKenzie Scott but left the job as he felt his presence on the campus became a distraction following his high profile marriage to MacKenzie Scott. According to a Bloomberg analysis, Mackenzie's net worth is around $27.8 billion. MacKenzie Scott began rapidly donating portions of her wealth to charitable causes following her divorce to Jeff Bezos. In three years she has donated more than $12bn.